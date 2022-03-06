MID CORK GAA: Check out division's junior championship draws for 2022

THE winds of change are blowing through the 2022 Mid Cork Junior A championships.

Both the division’s football and hurling A competitions will be played in a new format with groups for the early stages, as per the practice at county board level. Two teams to advance from each group in hurling and football.

The draws for the 2022 Mid Cork championships were made at Coachford on Monday evening, and in junior football, reigning champions Aghinagh, who won the title for the first time in 2021, were drawn in Group 4 alongside Inniscarra and Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh. Beaten 2021 finalists Ballincollig are in Group 3 along with Grenagh and Donoughmore.

In the 2022 Mid Cork JAHC, defending champions Ballinora, who won their seventh divisional A hurling crown last season, have been drawn in Group 3 along with Ballincollig, Éire Óg and Iveleary. Last year’s defeated finalists Inniscarra are in Group 1 with Donoughmore and Blarney.

Ross Oil Junior A Football Championship – Group 1: Kilmurry, Clondrohid, Dripsey, Kilmichael; Group 2: Canovee, Éire Óg, Cill na Martra; Group 3: Ballincollig, Grenagh, Donoughmore; Group 4: Aghinagh, Inniscarra, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh.

Ballincollig Credit Union Junior B Football Championship Round 1 (knock-out): Kilmurry v Ballincollig, Iveleary v Macroom, Canovee v Ballinora, Naomh Abán v Éire Óg, Aghabullogue v Blarney, Inniscarra v Gleann na Laoi.

Rochestown Park Hotel Junior C Football Championship: Naomh Abán v Grenagh, Aghinagh v Kilmichael, Macroom v Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, Cill na Martra v Clondrohid, Éire Óg v Dripsey, Ballincollig v Donoughmore, Inniscarra – a bye.

MJK Oils Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1: Inniscarra, Donoughmore, Blarney; Group 2: Grenagh, Cloughduv, Kilmichael, Aghabullogue; Group 3: Ballinora, Ballincollig, Éire Óg, Iveleary.

Oriel House Hotel Ballincollig Junior B Hurling Championship – Preliminary Round: Laochra Óg v Gleann na Laoi; Quarter-finals: Blarney v Preliminary round winners, Éire Óg v Grenagh, Inniscarra v Ballinora, Ballincollig v Donoughmore. (Four winners to semi-finals; four losers and preliminary round loser to a special Plate competition)