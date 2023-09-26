Michael A Cronin shows his class to win title in Durrus

MICHAEL A Cronin, Togher Cross, won his second tournament for the season when he captured the winner’s prize from the Durrus novice C/D decider.

Adding to his Ardcahan John Murray Cup win in June, Cronin deprived Carbery’s Damien Daly of a double of his own thanks to a blistering start in which he rose commanding odds with five of the best from the start line.

Daly, who took the Mick Flor Cup at Schull in April, fought a great rearguard battle without ever taking the lead. The disparity in grades showed as Cronin, whose quality has seen him rise to novice B status since the tournament commenced, fired a succession of shots with speed and pinpoint accuracy. The Togher Cross man won by two bowls.

Scores in the Rosscarbery novice B tournament saw progress for Conor Lucey and Enda Conneally. Teenager Lucey, from Beal na Morrive, made it a worthwhile trip to the Cahermore road as a commanding display got him a bowl of odds win from Shannonvale’s John Connolly. A sweeping third gave the North Cork youth a lead of close on a bowl of odds. Connolly closed in in the shots past ‘DeBarra Lodge’ but Lucey found another big one, his 13th of the score, to put the seal on his place in the quarter-final round. On the previous Sunday, Enda Conneally advanced to the second round with victory over Finbarr Lynch. The McNultys of Union Hall recorded a double as James of the family took advantage of a slack start by Gavin Harrington at Schull on Saturday while, on the following evening at Reenascreena, father Hugh was consistent in a one-bowl novice D tournament win over James O’Neill.

In the vintage grade, Pat Joe Connolly, Harry Russell and DD Carroll all kept the regional flag flying with wins at the weekend. The evergreen Rossmore man Connolly eked out the narrowest of victories over old rival Teddy Murphy of Newcestown in their second-round clash at The Pike on Saturday evening. Although almost a bowl down at ‘Draper’s’, Murphy rallied well to bring it to a last shot. Connolly held on, beating his rival’s final mark by mere metres. A good start at Ballinacarriga saw DD Carroll home against Jim O’Neill and, at the same venue, Harry Russell and Kevin O’Sullivan, Crookstown, had a rare battle with the Carbery man winning in the last shot.