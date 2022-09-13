McCarthy demands improvement as Castlehaven prepare for Mallow quarter-final clash

Castlehaven 3-12

Newcestown 1-9

JOHNNY CAROLAN REPORTS

CASTLEHAVEN were on top throughout as they secured a quarter-final spot in the Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC with victory over Newcestown at Rossmore.

Going into this clash, the Haven had two points in Group C with Newcestown on one, meaning that it was effectively winner-take-all if Nemo Rangers beat Clonakilty in the other game.

The Haven were strong favourites, though, and lived up to that billing as first-half goals from Brian Hurley and Rory Maguire helped them to a 2-6 to 0-4 half-time lead.

Though Tadhg Twomey brought Newcestown back into it with a goal on the resumption, they were unable to erode the lead any further.

While they must now face a relegation play-off against Éire Óg, the Haven march on to a quarter-final tie against Mallow, with manager James McCarthy satisfied that they got the job done.

‘We’re never happy, I suppose, but the result was the main thing here,’ he said.

‘It was hard to play football in these conditions – you could see it, there was a swirling wind.

‘We’ve a lot to work on, but our attitude was good.

‘We got some great goals – we should have more, I thought – but there were aspects that we were very happy with. We had young fellas, Robbie Minihane started and Tomás O’Mahony started.

‘We’re still missing fellas coming back from injury, so our panel will be getting stronger.’

With Mark Collins and Conor Cahalane giving them a solid footing at midfield, the Haven got on top early, Newcestown’s cause not helped by absentees or the fact that Seamus O’Sullivan had to retire early while captain Sean O’Donovan was still recovering from the injury that kept him out of the draw against Clonakilty.

After Collins put the Haven 0-3 to 0-2 ahead, they might have had a goal as Brian Hurley and Cathal Maguire exchanged passes before feeding Michael Hurley, who drew a good save from Christopher White, but the green flag arrived soon after that. Brian Hurley was the scorer in the 16th minute and it was he who generated the opportunity too, pressing well to force a turnover as Newcestown came out of defence and then slotting home.

The second goal arrived on 20, with Rory Maguire – wearing number six and starting corner-back but roving as he followed Luke Meade – the finisher after Conor Cahalane, Jack Cahalane and Michael Hurley linked up well.

That made it 2-4 to 0-3 and Collins and Cathal Maguire added points before Edmund Kenneally pulled one back for Newcestown before half-time, a free after he had been fouled.

Goal chances were rare for Newcestown against the strong breeze in the first half but they had a goal within two minutes of the restart as Gearóid O’Donovan did well to run on to a clearance and divert the ball towards Tadhg Twomey, who displayed his years of experience with a lovely dummy and finish.

Unfortunately for Newcestown, it wasn’t the beginning of a great comeback as the Haven were able to stay on top. Conor Cahalane, Cathal Maguire and Brian Hurley kept the scoreboard ticking over for them, with Twomey’s fine point from the right the only Newcestown response as their wides tally built up.

The third Castlehaven goal, palmed in by Michael Hurley after Conor Cahalane’s good run and handpass across, left no doubts about the outcome. The Haven move on, with Mallow – surprise winners of a group featuring Douglas, Ballincollig and Valley Rovers – the opponents. McCarthy is taking nothing for granted.

‘We played Mallow in our last league game and they’re a big, physical team,’ he said.

‘They gave us hell and they could have easily won that game that night, there was nothing in it.

‘This is a quarter-final of a county, it’s dog eat dog up here now. If you’re knocked out at this stage, you can be talking until next year.

‘It’s up to us now to improve – we know that we have a lot to work on, we have two weeks to knuckle down now but it’s very enjoyable. You know when you’re playing, you have your structures, you have your dates and no excuses.’

- Newcestown’s players wore black armbands in memory of club stalwart Matt Kelly, who died last week, and a minute’s silence was observed beforehand.

Scorers -

Castlehaven: Brian Hurley 1-3 (3f); Michael Hurley, Rory Maguire 1-1 each; Mark Collins, Cathal Maguire 0-3 each; Conor Cahalane 0-1.

Newcestown: Tadhg Twomey 1-1; Luke Meade 0-3; Edmund Kenneally, Richard O’Sullivan 0-2f each; Conor Goggin 0-1.

Castlehaven: Anthony Seymour; John O’Regan, Ronan Walsh, Rory Maguire; Conor Nolan, Damien Cahalane, Tomás O’Mahony; Mark Collins, Conor Cahalane; Roland Whelton, Brian Hurley, Robbie Minihane; Jack Cahalane, Michael Hurley, Cathal Maguire.

Subs: Conor O’Driscoll for Roland Whelton (ht), Andrew Whelton for Minihane (59), Sean Walsh for Nolan, Kevin O’Donovan for Michael Hurley, David Whelton for Ronan Walsh, Darragh Cahalane for Conor Cahalane (all 60).

Newcestown: Christopher White; Seamus O’Sullivan, Gearóid O’Donovan, Cian Twomey; Murt Kennelly, Micheál McSweeney, Richard O’Sullivan; Eoghan Collins, Seán O’Donovan; Daire McAree, Colm Dinneen, Jack Meade; Luke Meade, Tadhg Twomey, Edmund Kenneally.

Subs: James Kelleher for Seamus O’Sullivan (4, inj), Niall Kelly for Dinneen (24, inj), Olan Walsh for McAree (ht), Fionn Keane for Collins, Conor Goggin for Kenneally (55).

Referee: Alan Long (A Rangers).