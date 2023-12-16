MATCH PREVIEW: Rossa trailblazers go in pursuit of glory

Sunday, December 17th

2023 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Junior Club Final

Claremorris (Mayo) v O’Donovan Rossa (Cork); Parnell Park, 2pm

BY JACKIE CAHILL

MAYO club Claremorris pit their wits against West Cork opponents O’Donovan Rossa for the 2023 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Junior club title – and a cracking game lies in store.

Having suffered relegation last year, Claremorris were anxious to bounce back to the Intermediate ranks in Mayo at the first attempt, and that’s exactly what they did by winning the county title. And the journey didn’t end there for Claremorris, with the local community getting very much behind this team as they progressed through the Connacht Championship and beyond.

Claremorris survived a tough test against Sligo’s CT Gaels (Tubbercurry) in the provincial semi-final before defeating an excellent St Brigid’s from Leitrim in the Connacht Final.

With home advantage for their recent All-Ireland semi-final, the blue and gold flags were waving proudly in the town as Claremorris geared up for a clash with visitors Lavey from Derry.

On the day, goals proved crucial for Claremorris in a 5-4 to 2-11 win, with Nina Wallace (two), Bree Hession, Ashleagh Sammon and captain Laura Kelly finding the net.

Now, Claremorris will aim to become Mayo’s first All-Ireland Junior club champions.

MacHale Rovers (2019) and Knockmore (2008) both fell short but hopes are high that Claremorris can end the county’s junior drought.

Standing in their way are O’Donovan Rossa – and the Cork club will present formidable opposition.

O’Donovan Rossa are no stranger to adversity themselves, having recovered from losing the 2022 Cork Junior A Final to win the title in 2023. Their 2022 conquerors, Naomh Abán, went all the way to last year’s All-Ireland final, where they lost out to Galway’s Salthill-Knocknacarra, and O’Donovan Rossa will be hoping to go one better.

In 13 previous seasons, Cork clubs have appeared in an All-Ireland junior club final, with success achieved in 1999, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2009 and in three successive years from 2017-2019, when Aghada, Glanmire (Intermediate Finalists in 2023) and latterly Donoughmore were successful.

It’s a rich Cork pedigree and O’Donovan Rossa will be looking to add to it by landing the national prize.

And O’Donovan Rossa’s form is good coming into this one. Having moved on successfully through Munster with victories against Tipperary’s Loughmore-Castleiney, Clare’s Newmarket-on-Fergus and Clounmacon/Moyvane of Kerry, the Skibbereen-based club beat Glasgow Gaels in Scotland before playing host to Wexford’s Gusserane at the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

O’Donovan Rossa scored a 2-12 to 0-6 victory over Gusserane, with six points from Éabha O’Donovan and goals from Fionnuala O’Driscoll and Triona Murphy proving decisive.

O’Donovan Rossa: C Fitzgerald; M Donnellan, E McCarthy, A Tobin; F Leonard, S Hurley, L Harte (capt.); L O’Mahony, T Murphy; J Beechinor, E Hurley, K O’Connell; É O’Donovan, K O’Donovan, F O’Driscoll.

Claremorris: C Keane; I Phillips, E Maguire, Aisling Cummins, Amy Cummins, S McNulty, S Hughes; A Fitzpatrick, J Regan; M Cawley, R Kean, B Hession; A Sammon, N Wallace, L Kelly (capt.).