Maeve O'Neill adds junior 800m gold to her collection

MAEVE O’Neill added another title to her growing collection when she raced to gold in the junior women’s 800m at the Irish Life Health National Junior and U23 Indoor Championships last Sunday.

It was the dream birthday present for the Ballinacarriga teenager who turned 18 the previous week, as she surged to an impressive win at the TUS International Arena in Athlone.

O’Neill finished second in this race two years ago but went one step further last weekend as she won in 2:11.89, ahead of Emma Moore in second and Cara Laverty in third, who were less than one second behind the Doheny AC trailblazer.

The MICC Dunmanway student enjoyed a sensational breakthrough year in 2021 that included representing Ireland at the European U20 Championships and smashing her 800m PB with an impressive 2:06.40, and this year she is hoping to achieve the qualifying standards in the 800m and 4x400m relay for the World U20 Athletics Championships in Colombia later this year.