Luke shines as Cork minors get campaign back on track

CORK minor hurlers got their Munster campaign back on track with a 1-16 to 1-10 win over Limerick at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. This was the ideal response to the young Rebels’ loss to Tipperary the previous week. Cork now sit on two points after two games, ahead of their next match away to Waterford at Fraher Field, Dungarvan on Thursday next, April 25th, at 7pm. Their final game in the round-robin stage is at home to Clare on May 9th.

There is West Cork interest in this season’s Cork minors as Barryroe’s Luke Murphy has started both provincial games so far for John Meyler’s side. A strong first half against Limerick was crucial as Cork led 0-11 to 0-6 at the break and were ahead by seven, 0-15 to 0-8, at the three-quarter mark, before Limerick rallied. Cork held their nerve and finished well, helped by an Adam Lee goal; the Cloyne forward finished with 1-2. Douglas sharpshooter Mark O’Brien hit 0-7, including six from placed balls, and Leo Hennessy (Ballymartle) chipped in with 0-2.