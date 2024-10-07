Lucky 13 for talented Bantry basketballers

THIRTEEN players from Bantry Basketball Club have been called up by Basketball Ireland to play for the 2024/25 Basketball Ireland U14 Academy.

In recent years the Bantry club has gone from strength to strength and all the hard work is continuing to reward the players.

It is a massive achievement for the club to have 13 players selected. This recognition is a credit to the children who are consistently working on their game, training hard with club coaches, attending camps all over the country and are rarely spotted without a ball in their hands.

The seven U14 girls selected are Emily Conlon, Kacey Cotter, Kate O’Sullivan, Emily O’Neill, Callie O’Donoghue, Fia Russell and Layla Rose Kingston-Fitzgerald. The six U14 boys selected are Michael Hayden, Donnacha Cronin-Murphy, Charlie Downey, Harry Curran, Eoin McCarthy and Conor O’Mahony.