LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Castlehaven lose and Ross win in Division 1, Clon and Newcestown lead Division 2

MIXED fortunes for West Cork’s two teams in Cork Credit Unions Football League Division 1, as Castlehaven relinquished their 100 percent record on the same day Carbery Rangers picked up their first points of the campaign.

James McCarthy’s Castlehaven came unstuck away to St Finbarr’s as the home side stretched their legs in the second half to win 1-10 to 1-4, and close to within a point of the Haven, who are now in second place behind leaders Nemo Rangers.

The teams were level at the break, 0-5 to 1-2, with Jack Cahalane scoring a goal for Castlehaven. It was the Barrs that pushed on in the second half, kicking 1-5 while the Haven added only two points to their total, from Robbie Minihane and Jamie Walsh. Haven will host table-toppers Nemo in a mouth-watering tie on Sunday, May 7th, as it’s first up against second.

Meanwhile, Carbery Rangers picked up their first points of the campaign, at the fifth attempt, when they defeated Ballincollig 2-7 to 1-8 away. Darragh Hayes scored two second-half goals for Ross, who had led 0-6 to 0-4 at the break. Daragh Hayes kicked 2-6 (1-0 pen, 4f) of Rangers’ total, with John Hodnett adding the other in a welcome win. They will look to build on this result when they host Valley Rovers, who lost 3-12 to 2-9 against Douglas, in the next round on May 7th; Valleys are just one point ahead of Seamus Hayes’ team in Division 1.

***

Inspired by Ross Mannix, who scored 1-4, Clonakilty beat win-less Aghada away, 1-15 to 0-8, to stay at the summit of Division 2. Mannix, Niall Barrett and Tomás Ó Donnabháin – the latter will line out for Skibbereen Community School in the Simcox Cup final on Friday – were the top performers for an undefeated Clon side that has nine points from five games, one ahead of both Newcestown and Carrigaline. Brian White kicked 0-4 for the winners and Darragh Gough added 0-3, as Clon kept their grip at the top. Next up is a home game against Fermoy on Friday, May 5th.

Newcestown, like Clon, have four wins from five games after they got the better of Fermoy by 3-6 to 1-11. Sean O’Donovan did the damage here, scoring 3-1 for an understrength Newcestown team. Niall Murray, Cian Twomey, James Kelleher, Micheál McSweeney and Joe Kenneally all impressed for the winners, who are going well in Division 2 but Newcestown’s dual players, between football and hurling, have been on the go for ten weeks so they could start resting players in the weeks ahead as the championships move closer. Newcestown are home to Beál Athán Ghaorthaidh on May 7th.

Also, O’Donovan Rossa have now gone three league games without a win after their 0-15 to 0-12 loss at home to Carrigaline. Skibb were dealt an early blow, losing Sean Fitzgerald to injury, and while Dylan O’Donovan, Darren Daly, Kevin Davis, Rory Byrne, Dylan Hourihane and Ciaran Coombes – the latter duo are on the Skibb CS team in the Simcox Cup final – played well. The teams were level, 0-9 apiece, early in the second half, having been level too at the break, 0-7 each, before Carrigaline edged clear. Next up for the Rossas is an away game against the team that beat them in last season’s Cork SAFC semi-final, St Michael’s, on Friday evening, May 5th.

***

In Division 4 last weekend, Bantry Blues suffered a fourth loss in five games, going down 3-11 to 0-9 against Aghabullogue to leave the Carbery club second from bottom on two points. Bandon also only have two points after they were beaten 1-8 to 1-4 by Uibh Laoire, who are in second place on eight points, just behind leaders Kilshannig on ten points. Bandon will play Na Piarsaigh on May 4th while Bantry face mid-table Naomh Abán (who beat Na Piarsaigh 1-11 to 0-6 last weekend) on May 7th.

In Division 5 Adrigole drew 0-11 apiece away to Ballydesmond, and have four points after five rounds; the Beara men play Dromtarriffe on May 7th. Gabriel Rangers beat St Finbarr’s 1-14 to 0-10 in Division 6, and sit fourth in the table after three rounds. In the same division Urhan lost 2-12 to 2-11 against Buttevant. In Division 7 Argideen Rangers are top the table after two games in the last week – a 1-12 to 0-7 win against St James followed by a 2-8 to 0-8 defeat against Ballyclough.