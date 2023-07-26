Kilmacsimon rowers top medal charts at county coastal finals

This earned it the Club of The Day Award at the regatta where the leading crews from East Cork raced against the best from the West.

Its nearest challenger for this award came from East Cork, with host club, Whitegate, winning four gold. After that came Courtmacsherry, Rosscarbery and Passage West, with three gold medals each, then Galley and Rushbrooke with two each, followed by Kilmacabea and Blackrock who won one race apiece.

Reviewing the West Cork clubs’ results, Kilmacsimon’s underage crews were impressive, winning three of the four underage women races – U14, U16 and U18 – and the club also won U18 men. The club’s other successes were in the intermediate men, pre-veteran women and senior mixed categories.

Courtmacsherry’s senior men are leading the South West Rowing Championship table and have now added the county title to their impressive track record this year. The club’s U12 girls won a great contest with Galley to take gold. Courtmacsherry’s masters women won on Sunday and this impressive crew has won in every regatta they have raced in this year.

Rosscarbery’s gold medals came from their U21 and intermediate women’s crews as well as their U16 men. For Galley, the wins came in the pre-veteran mixed category and from their impressive U14 men, who have also won in every regatta this year. Kilmacabea’s gold medals came from their masters mixed crew.

The next South West coastal events are the Courtmacsherry timber yawl regatta on August 5th and the Schull championship regatta on August 13th.