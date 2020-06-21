KEITH Cronin is the Best in the West!

In the past few weeks we searched for West Cork’s greatest sportsperson, with Access Credit Union, with 16 incredible local sports stars in the running to be crowned the Best in the West – and it’s Ballylickey man Cronin that reached the chequered flag ahead of everyone else.

Cronin is regarded as one of the best rally drivers in the country, is a four-time British Rally Championship winner, a former Irish Tarmac series winner and a former West Cork Sports Star of the Year winner – and now he is the Best in the West after topping the polls.

? Keith Cronin is the Best in the West! We started with 16 local sports stars and after weeks of voting it's four-time @BRCrally champion @KeithCDrivefor5 who has won the title of Best in the West. He's West Cork's greatest rally driver and his talent has been recognised. pic.twitter.com/3alolvsntY — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) June 21, 2020

He needed all his support to see off Irish sprinter Phil Healy from Ballineen in an incredible final on Saturday, as he took 52% of the almost 4,500 votes, with national record holder Healy a very close second.

Congrats to Keith, a deserving winner who picked up the biggest number of votes in the past few weeks, as he progressed through the rounds, getting the better of Conor Hourihane, Jennifer O’Leary, Bill Daly and Phil Healy.