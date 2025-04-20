Keith Cronin denied victory on Circuit of Ireland Rally after dramatic penultimate stage

THERE was huge disappointment for Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin when their Citron C3 Rally2 suffered brake troubles and two punctures on the penultimate stage of the Circuit of Ireland Rally where they eventually finished eighth overall.

Up until the start of SS10, the Ballylickey driver had dominated the event, round two of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, and led by 36.6 seconds after nine stages.

But Citroen C3 Rally2 developed brake troubles prior to the start of that penultimate stage, then suffered two punctures before finishing the stage down in seventh place - heartbreak for the West Cork driver.

But his wasn't the only drama - Welsh ace Matt Edwards punctured and retired his Hyundai on the same stage, he was hot on the heels of the Skoda Fabia Rally2 of Callum Devine with just some six seconds between them prior to the start of the stage.

Kilkenny's Eddie Doherty in a Skoda Fabia also punctured and also retired.

Derry's Callum Devine, who was second to Cronin all weekend until Ss10, went on to win the event, finishing a minute and 24.9s ahead of the Ford Fiesta Rally2 of Garry Jennings, who started the day in 12th with Donegal's David Kelly (VW Polo GTi R5) one minute and 1.1s further behind in third.

Maynooth's Paul Barrett in a Citroen, Donegal's Michael Boyle (VW Polo GTi R5) and Declan Boyle (Citroen C3 Rally2) completed the top six followed by Ryan Loughran (Ford Fiesta Rally2 and Cronin.

The unlucky Keith Cronin was eighth as Callum Devine and his Killarney co-driver Noel O'Sullivan won the Circuit of Ireland for the second time in three years. Cronin and Galvin's will be back in action on the May bank-holiday weekend with the Assess Ireland Rally of the Lakes in Killarney.

Dunmanway's Jason McSweeney and his Blackpool co-driver Liam Brennan retired after their Skoda Fabia punctured twice.

Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin are supported by M O'Brien Group of Companies, Shane Casey Electrical Services, Michelin Tyres, Cronin’s Centra (Ballylickey, Union Hall, Leap, Millstreet and Dundrum), Cronin’s HomeValue Hardware, Daybreak Westlink, Cremin Coaches, Keohane Seafoods, Citroën Racing, and Race and Rally Motorsport. Their Citroën C3 Rally 2 is prepared and run by Tom Gahan Motorsport.

