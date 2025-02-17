Josh Wycherley signs new two-year Munster contract

JOSH Wycherley has signed a two-year contract extension with Munster.

The 25-year-old loosehead prop, from Coomhola just outside Bantry, has already made 66 appearances for the province having made his debut against Cardiff in 2020.

A graduate of the Munster Rugby Academy, Wycherley came up through the ranks at Bantry Bay RFC and Cistercian College Roscrea, and went on to star for the Ireland U20s in their 2019 Grand Slam-winning Six Nations campaign. Another West Cork man, Rosscarbery’s John Hodnett, was also on that Irish team.

Josh, younger brother to Munster star Fineen, has racked up the appearances for Munster since 2020, including 21 in the province’s URC-winning campaign in 2020; he played in the quarter-final, semi-final and grand final victories.

This season saw a neck injury sideline Wycherley but he is back in training ahead of Saturday’s URC clash against Scarlets at Thomond Park.