INJURY UPDATE: Cork forward to miss entire league campaign

CORK forward Cathail O’Mahony will miss the Rebels’ entire Division 2 football league campaign.

The Mitchelstown clubman has endured a frustrating spell with injuries, missing a huge chunk of the 2023 campaign with a hamstring injury – and now he faces another extended spell on the sidelines.

‘Cathail is out for the league,’ Cork boss John Cleary confirmed to The Southern Star.

‘He injured his quad and had an operation just before Christmas. Cathail missed the county intermediate A final (in November), he got injured before it, but when he came back the medics deemed it had to be operated on. It’s a big blow for him and for us all.

'The hope is we might have him back for the championship but he is definitely out for the league.’

Sean Powter (hamstring) will miss Cork’s opening Division 2 league game away to Donegal at the end of the month, but could be in contention for the trip to Louth on February 4th. If not, the home tie against Cavan on February 17th could mark Powter's comeback.

Clonakilty’s Thomas Clancy (calf) has been ruled out for a few weeks, there is better news regarding Steven Sherlock (calf/thigh) who is on the road to recovery, but Killian O’Hanlon (hip) is set to sit out the opening rounds of the league. Daniel O’Mahony could feature in the McGrath Cup final against Kerry on Friday night.