Hometown hero Nicola Tuthill thrills to win gold at Cork City Sports

BY JOHN WALSHE

ON a night of brilliant sunshine, the large crowd at the MTU Arena in Bishopstown were treated to a night of brilliant athletics at the 71st edition of the famous Cork City Sports.

It was all action from the opening event on the programme, the women’s hammer, where Nicola Tuthill got her preparations for this week’s European U23 championships in Norway off to the perfect start.

A fifth round throw of 70.65m added to another 70 metre-plus 70.02 in the fourth round saw the Kilbrittain Olympian finish well clear of Beatrick Liano from Norway who recorded 68.14m, with another quality performer, Suvi Koskinen from Finland, taking third in 68.02m.

‘That’s my second furthest in competition so I can’t really complain,’ said the 21-year-old, who set a national U23 record of 71.71m in Finland last month.

‘I’m delighted to get the win in front of the home crowd so I’m looking forward now to the Europeans and hopefully I can keep up the consistency. I’m always looking for that little bit more, but I’m happy with that tonight.

‘The crowd was brilliant, every time you go into the circle you can hear people cheering. It makes it extra special, just to compete at home. I haven’t competed in Cork since the City Sports last year, so it’s nice’.

Tuthill’s continued improvement can be seen from that meet of 12 months ago where she had to be satisfied with a third-place finish with a throw of 69.90m. A busy few weeks lie ahead for the Kilbrittain native as after the Europeans she has the World Universities Games, followed by the Irish championships and then hopefully the World Championships in September

Bandon AC’s other Olympian, Phil Healy, moving down in distance, had to be satisfied with a third in the 200m (24.05) along with seventh in the 100m (11.77).

‘I haven’t raced since the World Relays almost two months ago, but for me it’s always special to race at the Cork City Sports,’ said the Ballineen Bullet.

‘I’ve traveled all over Europe to go to international meets so not only to have it in Ireland but to have it on your doorstep is very special. Conditions weren’t ideal for sprinting tonight, it was very windy on the bend but the sun is shining, the atmosphere is great and this was all about putting myself back into that racing environment again and taking it on from there’.

After a hectic US season at Providence College, Maeve O’Neill took third in the 800m behind two British athletes, Hannah Segrave and Grace Vans Agnew. Her time of 2:03.17 was marginally outside her best of 2:03.04 achieved in Florida back in May. In attendance and keeping a keen eye on proceedings was Maeve’s coach at Providence, Ray Treacy.

The junior 800m saw another outstanding run from Skibbereen’s Caoimhe Flannery. The two-lap race is a big change from the 3000m steeplechase where the 18-year-old has recently twice achieved the European U20 championship ‘B’ standard of 10:40. A fighting performance which saw her leading from the gun, Flannery was only passed in the last 200m but held on for third in a personal best of 2:15.80. One place further back was Saoirse Twomey (West Muskerry) in 2:16.60 with another Skibbereen athlete, Ciara Delaney, fifth in 2:20.38.

Another personal best was achieved by Fiona Everard of Bandon AC, who recorded 9:09.05 when finishing 12th in a high-class 3000m. The quality here can be seen from the winner, Megan Keith from the UK, who just erased Sonia O’Sullivan’s meet record which has stood since 2002 with her time of 8:38.37.

In the Special Olympics 100m, victory went to Paul Colgan of Muskerry Special Olympics Club in 13.68.

Keeping the family name on the podium, Iarla McElhinney from the Bantry club was second in the U13 600m in 1:39:12, with Laoise Ni Chonchuir of Bandon finishing third in the girls’ equivalent in a time of 1:47.61.