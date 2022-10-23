Heartbreak for Bantry as Kanturk claim county title

KANTURK are the Bon Secours Premier Intermediate Football champions following a 3-11 to 1-10 over Bantry Blues at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this afternoon.

The Duhallow side will ply their trade in the senior ranks next season while the Blues will face into another year at the intermediate grade.

Kanturk looked the stronger of the two teams throughout but credit to Bantry too who never wilted.

The first half of the game was extremely competitive with both sides opting for an open and expansive style of play and there was only two points between the sides at the break.

Kanturk seemed to find another level in the second half though and eventually pulled away.

Don't miss Thursday's Southern Star for full reaction and analysis.