Sport

Heartbreak for Bantry as Kanturk claim county title

October 23rd, 2022 5:36 PM

By Southern Star Team

Ruairí Deane had been in scintillating form for the Blues this season.

Share this article

KANTURK are the Bon Secours Premier Intermediate Football champions following a 3-11 to 1-10 over Bantry Blues at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this afternoon.

The Duhallow side will ply their trade in the senior ranks next season while the Blues will face into another year at the intermediate grade.

Kanturk looked the stronger of the two teams throughout but credit to Bantry too who never wilted.

The first half of the game was extremely competitive with both sides opting for an open and expansive style of play and there was only two points between the sides at the break.

Kanturk seemed to find another level in the second half though and eventually pulled away.

Don't miss Thursday's Southern Star for full reaction and analysis.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.