Healy: We were so close to the national record again

PHIL Healy and the Ireland women's 4x400m relay team finished in sixth place at the European Athletics Championship final in Munich on Saturday night.

The Irish team of Healy, Sophie Becker, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley had set a national record of 3.26.06 to finish second in their semi-final on Friday.

But they couldn’t improve that time on Saturday night as they finished sixth in 3.26.63, with The Netherlands, Poland and Great Britain winning gold, silver and bronze.

‘I had to go as hard as I could. There was a bigger gap than yesterday (semi-final on Friday),' Healy told RTÉ Sport afterwards.

‘I probably did fade too much in the last 100 metres and let the team down a little, but I gave it my all there today,’ said Healy, who ran the second leg, and passed the baton to Adeleke with Ireland in seventh.

‘We were so close to the national record again. It’s unbelievable, two 3.26s back-to-back. Europe is top class for 4x4s; if you look at the recent World Championships I think five of the eight teams were from Europe.

‘It’s great to be in the mix and now we need to take it on into next year, with such a great group that we have and two great subs back in warm-up. It’s super to see 4x4 in Ireland go to new levels.’