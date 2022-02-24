Haven to host Newcestown in county football league opener

THE opening round of the Cork Credit Union Football Leagues on March 6th has plenty of games to whet the appetite, including some pairings that will also clash later in the season in the county championships.

In Division 1 Group A Castlehaven will host Newcestown, and in Group B Nemo Rangers entertain Clonakilty, and all four will play one another in the same Premier SFC group later in the year. In Division 2 Group A Bandon play Dohenys, and these two will also meet in the 2022 Cork Senior A FC, as will Ilen Rovers and Clyda Rovers who are in opposition in their opening Division 1 Group B tie.

As well as battling it out for the league titles in the various divisions this season, the finishing position of every team will dictate what division they will operate in next year. In 2023 in both football and hurling, five divisions of ten teams and one division of 12 teams will be in place, based on finishing positions at the end 2022.

For example, Division 1 in 2023 will include the top five teams from 1A and 1B, while Division 2 will be made up of the bottom five teams from 1A and 1B. Also, for this year’s league play-offs, in Divisions 1 and 2, the top team will play the second placed team in the corresponding group; i.e. the top team in Group 1A will have home advantage versus the second placed team in Group 1B and vice versa. Check out corkgaa.ie for the full county league formats and regulations.

The football leagues start on Sunday, March 6th, with the hurling leagues the following weekend. In hurling Newcestown will play in Red FM Division 1 HL Group A, Bandon hurlers are in Division 2 Group B, while Argideen Rangers and Kilbrittain are both in Division 3 Group B.

The opening round of football league fixtures on March 6th is as follows:

Cork Credit Unions Division 1 FL Group A: Ballincollig v Mallow, Castlehaven v Newcestown, Éire Óg v St Finbarr’s, Kiskeam v Beal Athá’n Ghaorthaidh, St Michael’s v Fermoy.

Division 1 FL Group B: Carbery Rangers v Carrigaline, Douglas v Valley Rovers, Ilen Rovers v Clyda Rovers, Nemo Rangers v Clonakilty, O’Donovan Rossa v Cill na Martra.

Division 2 FL Group A: Bandon v Dohenys, Bantry Blues v Glanworth, Macroom v Rockchapel, Nemo Rangers v St Vincent’s, Newmarket v Ballydesmond.

Division 2 FL Group B: Aghabullogue v Dromtarriffe, Aghada v Na Piarsaigh, Kanturk v Naomh Abán, Knocknagree v Bishopstown, Mitchelstown v Castletownbere.

Division 3 FL Group A: Kildorrery v Adrigole, Kilshannig v Gabriel Rangers, Kinsale v Glanmire.

Division 3 FL Group B: Glenville v St Nick’s, Millstreet v Boherbue, St Finbarr’s v Ballinora.