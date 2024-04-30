From Ross to the Rebels: All about learning for Haulie

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

WITH both the Senior and U20 teams falling to Kerry in recent weeks, Cork’s minor footballers under the guidance of former Cork senior and Rosscarbery’s, Micheál “Haulie” O’Sullivan, have the chance to dethrone the Kingdom. O’Sullivan is in his first year in intercounty management and says the experience has been ‘very enjoyable’. ‘That particular age group, 16/17 -year-olds, they're learning the game and they're really improving at a rate of knots. They're a really enjoyable crew to coach because they're coming out of underage football and graduating towards trying to play like we see adult teams playing.

‘There's a lot of learning in it for them and it's very enjoyable for us to try and get across what we feel we know about the game to them,’ explained the Cork boss. O’Sullivan was in charge of the Carbery Rangers team that claimed the Cork County Senior football championship In 2016. He was asked what’s the difference between training a senior team and a minor side?

‘When you're dealing with an adult team, you have a fair idea how they're going to react to the big occasion, mentally. We're trying to condition these young lads into being ready for the big occasion. It'll be their first big outing. And you just don't know how 16/17-year-olds are going to react,’ the Rosscarbery man explained.

Cork play Kerry on Tuesday knowing that defeat will not be the end of their year, having the luxury of playing a semi-final against either Clare or Tipperary. So what will be the aim for his side in their clash with Kerry?

‘Going back to the fact that we have 16/17-year-olds, how do you tell a 16 or a 17-year-old that probably the biggest game that they'll ever have played in so far, their first time wearing the Cork jersey in a competitive situation, is a game that doesn't matter. I don't think you can do that, to be honest,’ he said.

While success in the minor championship this year would be a huge step forward for Cork football, O’Sullivan’s aim is to prepare his players is making them into the best players they can be for Cork in the future. ‘We're trying to produce fellas that can play senior for the county. They’re still young lads. It's good to win and you want to win. But preparing for what's coming down the line with regard to the absolute top standard is the overall aim.’

Munster Minor Football Quarter-Final

Kerry v Cork Tuesday, April 30th Venue: Austin Stack Park, Tralee Throw in: 7pm

Ref: Eoin Morrissey (Waterford)