Five-goal Cork stroll to facile league win

By Daragh Ó Conchúir

CORK strolled to a facile triumph against Limerick in their Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 Group 2 game, starting explosively before it finished 5-17 to 0-6 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Rebels have now won their opening two games after beating Clare last weekend in their league opener.

Ashling Thompson was a notable presence throughout against Limerick and exerted her influence from the outset as Cork hit three points in just over the first two minutes via Saoirse McCarthy and the brilliant Cliona Healy’s pair (one from a free). Five minutes had elapsed when Healy forced a turnover from a puckout, played in Amy O’Connor and the St Vincent’s speedster billowed the net.

Michelle Curtin got Limerick off the mark but within seconds, Sorcha McCartan was rattling a shot to the net after being put into splendid isolation by Izzy O’Regan. More goals from O’Connor, O’Regan and Healy, who finished with a goal and seven, made it 5-10 to 0-3 at half-time, Curtin providing all of the Shannonsiders’ scores.

Matthew Twomey was able to introduce Chloe Sigerson during the break and the Killeagh star weighed in with three lovely scores as the Rebels sauntered to the finishing line.