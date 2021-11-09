Enright, O'Regan and Forbes all part of Shane Ronayne's Cork ladies’ football management team

THERE is a strong West Cork representation in the new Cork ladies’ senior football management team.

New boss Shane Ronayne has named Clonakilty’s Denis Enright as one of his coach/selectors, along with former Galway footballer Barry Cullinane.

Enright is well known locally for his work with the Clonakilty and West Cork ladies’ football teams and he was also involved as a Cork minor ladies’ football coach previously.

Galway man Cullinane, who is currently living in Bishopstown, will also work as a coach/selector. He has been involved with the NUI Galway fresher footballers and the Galway U21 footballers, both with current Galway ladies’ football manager Gerry Fahy. In last number of years Cullinane has been with the Turloughmore senior hurlers.

There is room, potentially, for a third selector but it depends on the result of the upcoming county senior football final between Mourneabbey and Éire Óg: if the latter win they can nominate a selector, but if Mourneabbey triumph, they won’t nominate.

Experienced Rosscarbery physio Sinead O’Regan will take up this role with the Rebels. O’Regan’s impressive CV includes her current role as physio to the Clonakilty senior footballers and junior hurlers and footballers, Ballinascarthy’s footballers and hurlers, while she also covered Carbery Rangers’ senior football championship matches, too, as well as Newmarket’s football championship games.

Also, Doheny ladies stalwart Miriam Forbes has been named as the Cork team’s assistant Female Liaison Officer (FLO).