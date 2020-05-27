Sport

Eabha's sensational skills sees Skibb footballer sink two incredible shots

May 27th, 2020 3:27 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Eabha O’Donovan watched her Gaelic kick go straight into the basket.

A TALENTED young Skibbereen footballer is the talk of social media after a video of her scoring points off her left and right legs into a basketball ring went viral.

O’Donovan Rossa footballer Eabha O’Donovan (13) was taking part in the latest West Cork LGFA challenge set by PRO Brian Cotter, and the video of her sensational skills has been watched 12,000 times and counting since it was posted online on Wednesday morning!

Will done, Eabha!

