Eabha's sensational skills sees Skibb footballer sink two incredible shots

A TALENTED young Skibbereen footballer is the talk of social media after a video of her scoring points off her left and right legs into a basketball ring went viral.
O’Donovan Rossa footballer Eabha O’Donovan (13) was taking part in the latest West Cork LGFA challenge set by PRO Brian Cotter, and the video of her sensational skills has been watched 12,000 times and counting since it was posted online on Wednesday morning!
Sport
May, 2020
Will done, Eabha!
Eabha O'Donovan @RossaGAA not just happy doing the challenge with one leg she does it off both sides !!!!! Great skill, great reaction @CorkLGFA @LadiesFootball @20x20_ie @germccarthy74 pic.twitter.com/8v9og9wp5U
— WestCorkLGFA (@westcorkladies) May 27, 2020
