Dunmanway Town want to get their hands on West Cork League silverware

DUNMANWAY Town head to Turner’s Cross in search of Beamish Cup glory and eager to bounce back from losing their Premier Division crown.

Local rivals Drinagh Rangers wrestled the Premier trophy from Dunmanway’s grasp on the final day of a dramatic season, but Andrew Healy’s side is still in the hunt for two trophies, beginning with this weekend’s Beamish Cup final against Clonakilty Town. The two sides will also meet in the end-of-season Parkway Hotel – Maybury Coaches Cup decider.

So, would winning a prestigious trophy at Turner’s Cross make up for the disappointment of losing their Premier Division crown? Andrew Healy offers an honest response.

‘To answer your question directly, probably not,’ the Dunmanway manager said.

‘Don’t get me wrong, to win a Beamish Cup is always a huge honour and we haven’t lifted the trophy in five years. We are in a good position heading into the final even though we lost out on retaining our Premier Division trophy.

‘Having said that, it is a cup final, we will be playing a very good team in Clonakilty Town and the players are eager to go to a magnificent stadium like Turner’s Cross and deliver a performance. Dunmanway and Clon have played each other twice this season and we lost on both occasions.’

The Mohona side’s path to the 2020 Beamish Cup decider began with a straightforward first round win at home to Bunratty United on January 5th. Cathal Daly, Rhys Coakley and Alan Crowley found the net in a 3-1 triumph.

A rearranged second round clash with Championship side Kilbrittain Rovers ended in a similar scoreline. Cullan Barry, Daly and Coakley found the net to earn Town a place in the last eight of the competition. It was in that tie that Dunmanway produced one of their best displays of the season, travelling to Durrus and coming away with an emphatic 5-0 triumph. Mark Buckley (2), Steven O’Donovan, Cathal Daly and Alan Crowley were on target for the winners.

Dunmanway would have to wait close to six months before lining out against WCL Championship winners Spartak Mossgrove in semi-finals because of Covid-19. A superb advert for West Cork League football saw Dunmanway book their ticket to Turner’s Cross following a 4-2 victory. Cathal Daly kept up his record of scoring in every round with additional Rhys Coakley, Mark Buckley and Johnny Kelly (penalty) efforts sealing Town’s place in the final.

‘There is no doubt in my mind that the players were still hurting from missing out on the league when we lined up to face Spartak,’ Andrew Healy added.

‘That performance, and we had to play well to see off a Spartak team that plays an excellent brand of football, showed the hunger our players have to win a Beamish Cup no matter where the final is played.

‘We conceded an early goal but the lads stepped it up, played out of their skin and got the result. Ideally, we are hoping for a repeat performance next Sunday.’