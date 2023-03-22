Dunmanway school hoping to pass Munster final exam

A WEST Cork school is aiming for top marks in the U17 Munster Junior Trophy final.

Maria Immaculata Community College (MICC) in Dunmanway will take on St Joseph’s Secondary School from Tulla in the provincial decider next Wednesday, March 22nd, in Charleville at 12.30pm.

Coached by Diarmuid O’Neill (Grangevale) and Adrian Hurley (Togher), the Dunmanway school has impressed en route to the final, beating Ashton School (3-1), Edmund Rice College Carrigaline (4-1), Mitchelstown CBS (3-1 aet) and Ennis Community College (2-0).

With players from Togher Celtic, Dunmanway Town and Drinagh Rangers as well as College Corinthians in Cork city joining forces, MICC’s journey to the Munster final has been ‘sensational’, according to Diarmuid O’Neill.

‘Throughout the competition we’ve had a number of moments that you’d look back on in a regular club season and think it’s been memorable. To pack them all into the four games to date has been sensational,’ O’Neill explained.

‘We’ve come out on the right side of extra time twice. To travel to Ennis and come away with a result and clean sheet was also fantastic. We won’t be doing much different ahead of this game.

‘We’ll play to our strengths and we are safe in the knowledge that our lads will put in one hundred percent on the day,’ he added.

MICC captain Eoin Hurley, a real goal threat, is already shaking the back of the net in the West Cork League, Caolan O’Donovan has emerged as a rock in the middle of the park, while Brian Horgan, Keith McCarthy and Caolan O’Driscoll have provided the Dunmanway side with excellent mentality, skill and physicality.



A number of U15 players have risen to prominence this year with Euan Lehane, Conor Horgan, Shane O’Sullivan, Padraic Hegarty and Jamie Dullxea playing a major role.



The team is also thankful for huge support locally from businesses such as Healy’s Supervalu, Cahalane Brothers Limited and Gala Dunmanway.