Diarmuid Ó Mathúna hurling heroes of 2001 will be honoured at Carbery JAHC final

2001 was a very special year in the history of the proud Diarmuid Ó Mathúna club as they captured their first-ever South-west junior A hurling title, writes TOM LYONS.

Back in 1983, Mathúnas had reached the final for the very first time, having been founded in 1968, but lost in a replay to Clonakilty. They also lost the 1993 final to Argideen Rangers.

They didn’t appear in the final again until 2001 with a team of talented young hurlers. On the way to the final they beat Kilbrittain, Newcestown and Barryroe, and opponents in the final in Ballinacarriga on September 2nd were reigning champions Ballinascarthy, who had beaten Barryroe in a replayed final the previous year.

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The final turned into an epic contest with the teams level on five occasions, 0-6 each at half time.

Two goals by Willie Deasy and Joe Ryan had Bal in front by a point in the dying seconds and it was David Collins who came to Mathúnas’ rescue with a last-gasp point. Man-of-the-match Ger McCarthy had six points for Mathúna’s as did ace forward John Paul O’Callaghan.

The replay, on September 22nd, saw the Castletown men at their brilliant best, giving a marvellous display of hurling against a strangely lethargic Bal side. Mathúnas led by 0-9 to 0-3 at the break and with the legendary John Paul O’Callaghan giving a man-of-the-match performance, scoring 0-9, Mathúnas swept to their first title on a score of 0-15 to 0-5.

Captain John Buttimer received the ‘Flyer’ Nyhan from South-west chairman Tim Joe Whooley, a first-ever junior A title for the club and the birth of a new hurling power in Carbery.

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna Panel 2001: Denis McCarthy, Johnny O’Sullivan, Pat Murphy, Eamonn Fehily, David Collins, John Foley, John Buttimer (capt.), Mícheál Fehily, David Nyhan, Colin O’Leary, Johnny Nyhan, Seán Coughlan, John Paul O’Callaghan, , Ger McCarthy, Kieran Fleming, Mark Barrett, Michael McCarthy, Jerry O’Sullivan and John Dineen, Seán Fleming, Kieran O’Leary, Eoin McCarthy, Paudie Aherne, Seán Nyhan, Shane Buttimer, Johnny O’Donovan, Darren Coughlan, Richard Forbes, Séamus Nyhan, Brendan Nyhan, John Hurley, Clinton O’Mahony. Coach: Den Nyhan. Selectors: Tony Coughlan, Tom Nyhan, Den Nyhan, Eoin McCarthy, John Joe Crowley.

On Sunday, the Mathúnas team of 2001 will be the special guests at the Carbery junior A hurling final in Dunmanway and will be presented with special certs at half time to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their great win in 2001.