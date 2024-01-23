De Courcey ABC’s finest pack a punch

BY JJ HURLEY

DE COURCEY ABC continues to pack a punch inside and outside the ring as one of the country's upcoming boxing clubs.

Having moved from its original starting point in Ballinspittle a little under a year ago, club coach and driving force behind the boxing outfit, Will Rossall, described the move as a 'godsend’.

Of course, he is exceptionally grateful to Courcey Rovers GAA Club for giving the club an essential base for seven years before moving to Bandon.

Now, with a purpose-built gym and facilities, the club is continuing to thrive. Describing the current stable of athletes as amazing, Will added that the future of the club certainly looks bright.

Last weekend, two of its boxers entered the ring in the national stadium in Dublin. While Peter Lawlor and Michael O'Donovan didn't advance to the semi-final stage, both fighters recorded impressive scorecards.

National titles don't come cheaply, but Nina Wirsam has shown the way over the past 12 months, securing success at the highest levels.

Hot on her heels are 11 up-and-coming boxers who are set to feature at the county championships in the coming weeks, with Will predicting that these fighters can advance.

Like all successful sporting outfits, De Courcey ABC has its ambitions, with its sights firmly set on its fighters featuring in an Irish corner at a future date.

The club continues to build with a steady stream of boys and girls entering its boxing ring Monday through Thursday. In addition, the club hosts a fight night once a month on a Friday, an event that is hugely entertaining and attracts a regular audience.

Bringing boxing to the public is a continuing goal, and a recent fight night in Bandon Town Hall proved to be a knockout.

With a reputation as a sport to get those who have strayed back on track, the club is also keenly aware of its social responsibility, which Will is proud of. It has not been all hard work, with the club travelling to Scranton in Pennsylvania, as part of a Cork contingent. Organised by Will, who had fought in the ring stateside, it was an opportunity to develop links between the two countries.

As well as experiencing the American hospitality, the serious business of a match-up proved a close encounter, with the Americans just shading it in front of former world heavyweight contender Jerry Cooney.

Describing it as a ‘brilliant and fantastic experience’, Will suggested it is back to work for the Bandon-based club now as it faces a hectic schedule over the coming months.

De Courcey ABC's social media platforms on Instagram and Facebook will be kept busy recording the club's story. Like many clubs, success is more than talent-based, and De Courcey ABC is currently looking for a sponsor to ensure the future remains bright.