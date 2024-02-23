Davies: Jack Crowley can become a world-class player

JACK Crowley has all the tools to become a ‘world-class’ player, according to legendary Wales fly half Jonathan Davies.

Innishannon man Crowley has impressed in his first two Six Nations starts, as Ireland acclimatise to life after Johnny Sexton – but the former Bandon RFC star’s form is smoothing the transition.

New Ireland No. 10 Crowley looked at home on the big stage when Ireland opened their Six Nations campaign with a bang, beating France 38-17 in Marseille, and he then scored his first-ever senior try in the home whitewash of Italy (36-0). It hasn't all been plain sailing for Crowley who didn’t have his best day off the tee against Italy, but his performances are turning plenty of heads, including Jonathan Davies ahead of the meeting of table-toppers Ireland and win-less Wales at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday.

‘I think he stepped up against France, and he just looks so comfortable. He’s got huge, huge potential. He takes the ball to the line, he double pumps a lot, but he’s got the confidence to go through the tackle a lot,’ Davies told BBC Sport.

‘His goal-kicking isn’t that great at the moment, but it’s just the confidence that he plays with. He’s come in for Sexton, which is big shoes to fill, and I think that he is really, really coping well with international rugby.

‘He’s got great awareness. They will be very, very happy with the way that he is playing, the way that he has stepped into that stand-off position. He looks very comfortable.’

Davies added: ‘In that side and the way they’re playing, and their rugby intelligence at the moment, he could really become a world-class player. That’s early in his career, and he’s running the show already. He’s got the confidence and the awareness of an experienced player.’