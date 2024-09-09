‘Dave Fenton has left a huge legacy in Castletownbere’

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

CASTLETOWNBERE GAA Club Chairman Jimmy Murphy and a few more club members were at their home pitch one evening, sharing their memories of the late Dave Fenton. The community is still reeling, in shock following the tragic passing of a South Kerry man who made his mark in Castletownbere, both on and off the pitch.

The chat turned to those days when, in his prime, Dave would leap into Beara sky to pluck the ball from the air, the Castlecove native carrying on that great tradition of South Kerry footballers. When he landed back down on the pitch, if a gap opened, Dave would be gone. He wasn’t for catching. And if a tackle was coming, he’d plant his left foot in the ground and meet the shoulder fairly. Those are some of the many memories that will endure.

‘Dave was able to carry himself so well on the pitch and off it too,’ Jimmy Murphy says, speaking on behalf of Castletownbere GAA Club.

‘He has left a huge legacy in this community, from the GAA club to his sense of volunteerism to his work with An Garda Síochána and also with the RNLI.

‘When we were chatting about his contribution to the club, we think he was the oldest player who represented us in championship football. He was such a vital cog in the wheel we couldn’t do without him.’

Dave (41) arrived in Castletownbere in October 2007, having transferred to the town’s Garda station after three years in Dublin. Castletownbere became home, and he married Laura O’Sullivan – sister of his teammate Andrew O’Sullivan – and they have three kids, Emma and twins Ollie and Mike. Even though Dave never forgot his Kerry roots, he set new roots in Castletownbere and quickly became a key man for the town’s footballers once he transferred ahead of the 2009 season.

In his earlier football days across the county bounds, Dave was a member of the South Kerry senior divisional panel that beat Laune Rangers in the 2004 Kerry SFC final, a star-studded team that included Maurice Fitzgerald and a then youthful Declan O’Sullivan. Dave made an impact in his adopted town, too.

‘He was an absolute gentleman, on and off the field,’ Jimmy Murphy says.

‘Dave was an outstanding footballer – he was a great man in the air and could kick fantastic long-range points as well. He was strong, had no fear, was a great leader for us and was a player everyone looked up to.’

His evolution over the years saw his role change, from a midfield maestro to the attack and, eventually, Castletown’s goalkeeper.

‘Dave could play in any position for us,’ Jimmy Murphy explains. ‘He was in midfield for years, then as the years passed on went to full forward and then back into goal where he did so well because he was able to marshal the whole back line. He was very confident under a high ball.

‘Dave was an integral part of our club. As well as playing he helped out with coaching the underage and also helped out with the Cúl Camp recently. He was a great mentor for the youngsters, had a great positive sense about him, was very encouraging.’

His sense of humour and quick wit will be remembered too, with Castletownbere GAA Club posting a tribute: ‘His voice, instruction and his ability to nurture and motivate the younger players was to be commended. We will miss his influence, passion and quick wit.’

Jimmy Murphy added: ‘We want to offer our sincerest sympathy to Dave’s wife Laura, his children Emma, Ollie and Mike, and to all the Fenton and O’Sullivan families.’