Courtmac crowned South West Rowing Club of the Year

November 10th, 2022 2:45 PM

By Southern Star Team

Club of the Year 2022: Courtmacsherry Rowing Club members celebrate receiving the top award at the South West Coastal Rowing awards night in the Celtic Ross Hotel.

THERE was great excitement at the South West Rowing annual awards ceremony recently when Neil Grant, from the sponsors the Celtic Ross Hotel, announced that the club of the year award was going to Courtmacsherry.

Off-the-water activities as well as on the water rowing were taken into account when making the decision. He cited Courtmacsherry’s excellent hosting of the Cork County finals in Blind Strand last July, as well as the club’s remarkable progress in building a clubhouse during the most challenging of times.

A notable feature of the awards night this year was the broad spread of medals across the clubs. 

Topping the charts was Kilmacsimon with 19 medal-winning crews, followed by Courtmacsherry (11), Rosscarbery (10,) Galley (9), Ring (4), Castletownbere (3) and Myross (1).

 

Senior women’s champions 2022, Galley Rowing Club: Katie Hayes, Niamh Hayes, Julie Harrington (cox), Clara O’Rahilly and Aisling Feen.

 

 

***

