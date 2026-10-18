COUNTY FINALS UPDATE: It’s St Finbarr's v Nemo Rangers yet again as Páirc Uí Chaoimh set for busy period

FOR the second season in a row, it’s an all-city McCarthy Insurance Group Premier SFC final as St Finbarr’s will put their title on the line against Nemo Rangers on Sunday, October 25th at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh (4pm).

Last weekend, the Barrs ended Clon’s hopes of a first county final appearance since 2021, while Nemo denied Carrigaline to set up a very familiar-looking final pairing. It’s the third time in five years that Nemo and the Barrs have met in the final, and the fifth year in a row that Nemo have qualified for the decider, though they have lost the last three – to the Barrs last season and to Castlehaven in 2023 and ’24.

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Éire Óg’s quest to return to the top tier of club football will take them to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on November 1st when they take on Kanturk in the final, 2pm throw-in.

The Mid Cork men won all three group games against Kilshannig, Clyda Rovers and Bishopstown before beating Cill na Martra in their semi-final last weekend. Relegated from premier senior in 2024, Éire Óg are now one win away from a return to the top grade.

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One year after losing the county premier intermediate football final by a single point to Aghabullogue, Uibh Laoire are back in the decider. They will take on Kiskeam on Saturday, October 31st under lights at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7pm).

This final pairing met in the group stage in the 2025 championship, and Uibh Laoire came out on top, winning 3-18 to 0-17.

While Uibh Laoire got the better of Naomh Abán in a semi-final derby last weekend, Kiskeam defeated Fermoy by a single point, 1-14 to 0-16.

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The McCarthy Insurance Group Intermediate A FC final will see Kilmurry take on Buttevant at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday, October 30th, at 7.30pm. In the semi-finals last weekend, Kilmurry defeated Boherbue 1-19 to 2-7, while Buttevant broke Adrigole hearts, winning 0-19 to 2-10.

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Cobh and Canovee will clash in the county premier junior football final on Sunday, October 25th at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm throw-in. In the semi-finals, Cobh got the better of St Nick’s (3-21 to 0-6) while Canovee defeated Inniscarra (3-13 to 0-10).