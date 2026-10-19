CORN UÍ MHUIRÍ PREVIEW: Getting to know the three West Cork schools that will be in action

CLONAKILTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

MANAGEMENT: Micheál O’Sullivan (Carbery Rangers), Tadhg Keating (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), Pat Gilmore (Clonakilty), Michael O’Neill (Clonakilty), Niall Twomey (Ballinascarthy).

CAPTAIN: Jerry O’Leary (Ballinascarthy), with Conrad Murphy (Ibane Gaels) as vice-captain.

ADVERTISEMENT

GROUP: 2 – Presentation Secondary School Milltown, St Brendan’s College Killarney, St Flannan’s College Ennis.

KEY PLAYERS: Mike Collins (Ibane Gaels) and Jerry O’Leary (Ballinascarthy) have proved their value to the school, club and county in recent seasons, with both players involved in the Cork U20s this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Goalkeeper Rory Twohig (Kilmeen), forward Tom Whooley (Clonakilty) and the versatile Conrad Murphy (Ibane Gaels) all started Cork’s All-Ireland minor final win against Tyrone – an indication of their talent. All three are very highly-rated.

2025 SEASON: While they were beaten in the Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-final by High School Clonmel, last season is one that will live long in the memory as the Clon school won the Simcox Cup (Cork colleges senior football) for the first time.

EXPECTATIONS: Even though they have lost half of last season’s team, including Sean Whelton, Dylan Harrington and Oisín Harrington, there is enough talent in this squad to reach the knockout stage of the Corn Uí Mhuirí and also enjoy a strong Simcox Cup title defence.

DID YOU KNOW? Clonakilty Community College had five players on the All-Ireland-winning Cork minor football squad – Rory Twohig, Conrad Murphy, Riley O’Donovan, Tom Whooley and Fionn O’Donovan.

***

HAMILTON HIGH SCHOOL, BANDON

MANAGEMENT: Paddy Lordan (Dromcollogher/Broadford), Rob Honohan (Bishopstown), Pat Prendergast (Bandon).

CAPTAIN: Loughlin O’Donnell (Kilbrittain).

GROUP: 1 – IS Killorglin, St Francis College Rochestown, Mount St Michael Rosscarbery.

KEY PLAYERS: Wing back Donncha O’Mahony (Newcestown, pictured right) and corner back Cathal Murphy (Valley Rovers) were both on the All-Ireland-winning Cork minor football team. Daniel Murphy (Bandon) will lead the line up top.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Paul Deasy (Ibane Gaels) made an appearance off the bench last year while still in third year and certainly didn’t look out of place so the hope is he can kick on.

2025 SEASON: It was a disappointing year at senior level for the Hammies. After a good round-one win against Mallow, they never pushed on and failed to get out of the group. The U17s did win the Munster B so that offers encouragement for the season ahead.

EXPECTATIONS: Hammies are eager to go better than last year and get out of the group but acknowledge it won’t be easy as the group is difficult.

DID YOU KNOW? Hammies are one of very few schools that have competed in the Corn Uí Mhuirí and the Harty Cup in the same year, last doing so in 2023. It’s a feat the school hopes to achieve again.

***

MOUNT SAINT MICHAEL, ROSCARBERY

MANAGEMENT: Mike Keohane and Enda Favier.

CAPTAIN: Ciarán Campbell (Carbery Rangers).

GROUP: 1 – Intermediate School Killorglin, St Francis College Rochestown, Hamilton HS Bandon.

KEY PLAYERS: Cork minor Luke O’Neill (Carbery Rangers) in attack, along with forwards Oran O’Donovan (Kilmacabea) and Joe McCarthy, as well as midfielder Kevin Duffy (Carbery Rangers).

PLAYER TO WATCH: Joe O’Donovan (Kilmacabea).

2025 SEASON: Won county and Munster senior B colleges’ titles.

EXPECTATIONS: In their first Corn Uí Mhuirí campaign, the Ross school wants to be competitive and hopefully reach the knockout stages.

DID YOU KNOW? Last year Mount Saint Michael did the double, winning both the boys’ and girls’ county and Munster finals.