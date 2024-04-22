Cork triumph as Kingdom left in wake

CORK withstood a late Kerry fightback to win the 2024 Munster LGFA U16B Sharon O’Keefe ‘A’ Tournament final in Mallow last Sunday. Kenneth Burns’ U16B side raced into 3-7 to 1-1 interval lead before holding off Kerry in a tight second half. It took a full team effort but Cork deservedly became Sharon O’Keefe U16B champions winning 3-9 to 3-3. Cork captain Sarah Finnegan had a final to remember. Despite receiving a yellow card, the rising Mourneabbey star netted a first half hat-trick. Naomh Abán’s Róisín Ní Liatháin was another of the Rebels’ top performers. Ní Liatháin scored 0-8 (0-4 frees) in a game where Courcey Rovers’ Katie Crowley added a point. Cork’s win underlined the U16B panel’s progress under Kenneth Burns this year.

West Cork LGFA’s representatives on this year’s Cork U16B panel include Fr Terry O’Brien (selector, Kilmacabea), Aislinn Santry (Rosscarbery), Emma Burchill (Castlehaven), Hannah Deasy (Kinsale) and Katie Crowley (Courcey Rovers).

****

Cork will defend their Munster LGFA Minor A title against Kerry following last weekend’s victory over Tipperary. Jamie Cronin’s side needed to avoid defeat away to the Premier County in the concluding round of the Munster LGFA Minor A championship in Moyne Templetuohy last Saturday to guarantee a place in this year’s provincial decider. A close opening half, played out in windy conditions, ended with the Rebels going into the break 2-5 to 1-6 in front. A much improved second-half display saw Cork pull away and run out merited 3-13 to 2-9 winners. O’Donovan Rossa’s Éabha O’Donovan finished the day as her team’s top scorer with a personal haul of 0-7 (0-6 frees). Other West Cork LGFA players to feature on the scoreboard included Kinsale’s Catherine Murphy, Castlehaven’s Hannah Sheehy (1-1 each) and Ilen Rovers’ Maebh Collins (1-0). Amy Sheppard (0-2), Johanna Foskin and Ava Fitzgerald (0-1 each) also contributed.

‘It was a good win but the performance was inconsistent in difficult conditions,’ Cork LGFA minor manager Jamie Cronin told The Southern Star. ‘We had flashes of really strong play but we have lots to improve on for a stiff test against Kerry in the final.’ Cork and Kerry will meet in the Munster LGFA Minor A de- cider on April 28th (provisional) with a venue to be confirmed.

****

It was a busy weekend for the Cork LGFA U14A and U14B squads involved in important Munster LGFA blitzes at University of Limerick last Saturday. The Cork U14Bs enjoyed a terrific afternoon, utilising all 30 players to qualify for the 2024 Johnny Hayes Memorial Final where they will face Kerry. Cara Bonar, Emily Carey, Claire Murray, Aleesha Cronin, Maeve Barry, Ciara Sheenan, and Emma Fenton were on the Rebels scoresheet last weekend. The Cork LGFA U14As were unlucky not to reach their Munster platinum final despite racking up 9-15 in their games at UL last weekend. Nessa McCormack, Niamh O’Connor, Orla O’Brien, Caitlyn Walsh, Lily May Kelleher, Sara McCor- mack, Evie McMahon, and Isabelle O’Callaghan were amongst Cork’s scorers.