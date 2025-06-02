Cork to host Kerry in televised All-Ireland ladies senior football championship tie 

JOE Carroll’s first All-Ireland championship game as Cork manager will be against a familiar face – the Rebels host Kerry in a televised clash on Saturday, June 14th (2.30pm).

In the draw for the 2025 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship, Cork have been grouped with All-Ireland and Munster champions Kerry and Mayo. Two of the three teams will emerge to advance to the knockout stages.

Following the opening Group 2 game with Kerry, Cork then travel away to Mayo on Saturday June 21st (3pm) in a tie that will likely decide which team joins the Kingdom in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Group 1 features Connacht champions and 2024 All-Ireland finalists Galway, Donegal and Tipperary, with Ulster champions Armagh, Meath and Kildare in Group 3. Group 4 contains Leinster champions Dublin, Waterford and Leitrim.

The senior semi-finals are currently scheduled as a potential double-header at Glenisk O’Connor Park in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, on Saturday July 19th (5.15pm and 7.30pm).

The 2025 TG4 All-Ireland finals will be staged as a triple-header once again at Croke Park on Sunday, August 4th, with the junior final at 11.45am, followed by the intermediate decider at 1.45pm and the senior final at 4.15pm.