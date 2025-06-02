Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

Cork to host Kerry in televised All-Ireland ladies senior football championship tie 

June 2nd, 2025 1:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Cork to host Kerry in televised All-Ireland ladies senior football championship tie  Image
Cork's Rosie Corkery gets away from Kerry's Niamh Broderick during the TG4 Munster LGFA senior championship tie at Cloughduv. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

Share this article

JOE Carroll’s first All-Ireland championship game as Cork manager will be against a familiar face – the Rebels host Kerry in a televised clash on Saturday, June 14th (2.30pm).

In the draw for the 2025 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship, Cork have been grouped with All-Ireland and Munster champions Kerry and Mayo. Two of the three teams will emerge to advance to the knockout stages. 

Following the opening Group 2 game with Kerry, Cork then travel away to Mayo on Saturday June 21st (3pm) in a tie that will likely decide which team joins the Kingdom in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Group 1 features Connacht champions and 2024 All-Ireland finalists Galway, Donegal and Tipperary, with Ulster champions Armagh, Meath and Kildare in Group 3. Group 4 contains Leinster champions Dublin, Waterford and Leitrim. 

The senior semi-finals are currently scheduled as a potential double-header at Glenisk O’Connor Park in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, on Saturday July 19th (5.15pm and 7.30pm).

The 2025 TG4 All-Ireland finals will be staged as a triple-header once again at Croke Park on Sunday, August 4th, with the junior final at 11.45am, followed by the intermediate decider at 1.45pm and the senior final at 4.15pm.

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended