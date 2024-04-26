Cork team is named for crucial MSHC clash with Clare

THE Cork Senior Hurling Team to play Clare in Round 2 of the Munster Championship at SuperValu Pairc Uí Chaoimh has been announced. The Rebels will play the Banner with the season on the line for both sides. The game throws in at 2pm on Sunday.
Starting team:
1.Patrick Collins, Ballinhassig
2.Niall O’ Leary,Castlelyons
3.Eoin Downey,Glen Rovers
4.Sean O’ Donoghue,Inniscarra (c)
5.Tim O’ Mahony,Newtownshandrum
6.Ciaran Joyce,Castlemartyr
7.Robert Downey,Glen Rovers
8.Ethan Twomey,St.Finbarr’s
9.Darragh Fitzgibbon,Charleville
10.Declan Dalton,Fr O’Neill’s
11.Shane Barret, Blarney
12.Seamus Harnedy,St Ita’s
13.Brian Hayes,St Finbarr’s
14.Alan Connolly,Blackrock
15.Patrick Horgan,Glen Rovers
Replacements:
16.Brion Saunderson,Midleton
17.Damien Cahalane,St Finbarr’s
18.Ger Millerick,Fr O Neill’s
19.Tommy O Connell,Midleton
20. Mark Coleman,Blarney
21.Luke Meade,Newcestown
22.Shane Kingston,Douglas
23.Robbie O Flynn,Erin’s Own
24.Jack O Connor,Sarsfields
25.Conor Lehane,Midleton
26.Sean Twomey,Courcey Rovers.