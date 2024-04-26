Cork team is named for crucial MSHC clash with Clare

THE Cork Senior Hurling Team to play Clare in Round 2 of the Munster Championship at SuperValu Pairc Uí Chaoimh has been announced. The Rebels will play the Banner with the season on the line for both sides. The game throws in at 2pm on Sunday.

Starting team:

1.Patrick Collins, Ballinhassig

2.Niall O’ Leary,Castlelyons

3.Eoin Downey,Glen Rovers

4.Sean O’ Donoghue,Inniscarra (c)

5.Tim O’ Mahony,Newtownshandrum

6.Ciaran Joyce,Castlemartyr

7.Robert Downey,Glen Rovers

8.Ethan Twomey,St.Finbarr’s

9.Darragh Fitzgibbon,Charleville

10.Declan Dalton,Fr O’Neill’s

11.Shane Barret, Blarney

12.Seamus Harnedy,St Ita’s

13.Brian Hayes,St Finbarr’s

14.Alan Connolly,Blackrock

15.Patrick Horgan,Glen Rovers

Replacements:

16.Brion Saunderson,Midleton

17.Damien Cahalane,St Finbarr’s

18.Ger Millerick,Fr O Neill’s

19.Tommy O Connell,Midleton

20. Mark Coleman,Blarney

21.Luke Meade,Newcestown

22.Shane Kingston,Douglas

23.Robbie O Flynn,Erin’s Own

24.Jack O Connor,Sarsfields

25.Conor Lehane,Midleton

26.Sean Twomey,Courcey Rovers.