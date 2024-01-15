Cork must plan for league campaign without three O'Sullivan sisters, as injuries take their toll on Doireann

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

FIVE-TIME All-Ireland winner Doireann O’Sullivan will not be involved with the Cork ladies football panel this season.

The Mourneabbey star has built a reputation as one of the most feared forwards in ladies’ football, but the accumulation of injuries has taken its toll and O’Sullivan has decided to step back from inter-county this season.

She has been involved with the Cork senior squad since the 2012 season, but her injury woes are no secret; she has torn the meniscus in her knee three times.

Cork boss Shane Ronayne must also plan for the upcoming league campaign without eight-time All-Ireland winner Ciara O’Sullivan who is taking a break for the league, as is the experienced Roisin Phelan. Ciara O’Sullivan is football royalty, having also won five All-Star awards, and the hope will be that the Mourneabbey maestro returns for the championship.

Both Cork goalkeeper Meabh O’Sullivan (sister to Ciara and Doireann) and Eimear Meaney are away traveling, while Laura Fitzgerald and Brid O'Sullivan have stepped away from the county panel. It means that Cork are without six players who played against Dublin in the 2023 All-Ireland semi-final – Meabh O’Sullivan in goal, Meaney and Phelan in defence, Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan in attack, while Laura Fitzgerald came off the bench.

The loss of so many experienced players has opened the door for fringe players and new additions to put their hand up for selection, with the Division 1 league throwing in this weekend; Cork are home to Galway in Mallow on Sunday.

New players on the squad for 2024 include Caoimhe Richmond (Glanmire),Katie O’Driscoll (Clonakilty), Áine Hallahan (Lisgoold), Clara Lynch (Mourneabbey), Molly Burke (Mourneabbey), Shauna Cronin (Éire Óg), Sadhbh O’Leary (Kinsale) and Noelle O’Mahony (Dohenys).