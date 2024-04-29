Sport

Cork minor football team named to face Kerry in Munster QF

April 29th, 2024 12:00 PM

By Sean Holland

Cork minor football manager Micheál O'Sullivan.

THE Cork minor footballers have named their side to face Kerry in the Munster quarter-final. Seven Carbery GAA clubs are represented with, Oisin Harrington (Kilmeen), Cathal McCarthy (St Colums), Danny O'Donovan (Castlehaven), Seán Whelton (St James), Humprhey Canty (Newcestown), Dylan O'Neill (Carbery Rangers), all starting, with Euan Lehane (Dohneys), named among the substitutes. Manager Micheál 'Haulie' O'Sullivan is in his first season in charge of the minor side.

James O'Driscoll (Bandon), Niall O'Shea (Urhan), Pádraig Tobin (Carbery Rangers), Dylan Harrington (Clonakilty), and  Niall O'Callaghan (Castlehaven), are all on the extended panel.

The game will take place on Tuesday, April 30 in Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Throw in at 7pm.

Starting team:

  1. Denjoe O'Riordan (Kilshannig)
  2. Oisin Harrington (Kilmeen)
  3. Aaron Keane (Kinsale)
  4. Joe Mouret (Douglas)
  5. Cathal McCarthy (St Colums)
  6. Cian O'Connor (Ballincollig)
  7. Cian Ahern (Ballincollig)
  8. Harry Cogan (Glanmire)
  9. Ben O'Shea (Mallow)
  10. Danny Miskella (Ballincollig)
  11. Danny O'Donovan (Castlehaven)
  12. Seán Whelton (St James)
  13. Humprhey Canty (Newcestown)
  14. Finn O'Dwyer (Cullen)
  15. Dylan O'Neill (Carbery Rangers)
    Replacements:
  16. James O'Flaherty (Douglas)
  17. Cian Cooney (Clyda Rovers)
  18. Daniel Burke (St Finbarrs)
  19. Billy Ryan (Glenville)
  20. Padraig McGrath (Douglas)
  21. Euan Lehane (Dohneys)
  22. Seán Murphy (Éire Óg)
  23. Dara O'Sullivan (Nemo Rangers)
  24. Daniel Mellerick (Nemo Rangers)

 

*****

