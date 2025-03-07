Cork minor camogie team win first group game

CORK joined Kilkenny at the summit of their Electric Ireland Minor ‘A’ All-Ireland Camogie Championship group following a 0-18 to 0-5 victory over Dublin last weekend.

Mossy O’Sullivan’s Cork minors continued their undefeated start to the 2025 All-Ireland minor championship with a first group win. Having drawn 1-11 to 3-5 with Tipperary, last Sunday’s clash with Dublin ended in a convincing win.

The Rebels’ scorers included Valley Rovers’ Shona Cronin (0-6), Rachel Murphy (0-5), Tara Goulding (0-2), Ally Mulkerrins, Meg Twomey, Caoilainn Ryan, Maebh O’Brien and Clara Murphy (0-1 each).

Cork’s minor panel also includes Enniskeane’s Meabh O’Brien and Kinsale’s Catherine Murphy. Cronin enjoyed another outstanding afternoon in a Cork jersey, as did Murphy.

In the same group, Kilkenny and Tipperary couldn’t be separated following a cracking group encounter that ended 0-12 to 1-9. That means whoever wins the Cork and Kilkenny clash, in a fortnight’s time, will top their qualification table. Nothing less than a victory will suffice for Tipp against Dublin on the same weekend.

Elsewhere in the group stage, Limerick maintained their unblemished record with a narrow 1-12 to 0-12 defeat of Wexford. That outcome cemented top spot for Limerick in their group on the same weekend Galway overcame Clare 2-10 to 0-8.

*

Cork travel to Dublin in round two of the 2025 Eir All-Ireland U16A Camogie Championship this weekend.

A venue and throw-in time is yet to be confirmed but the Rebels will be eager to bounce back from a narrow 1-9 to 1-7 loss at the hands of Galway last time out.

Ahead of facing Cork, Dublin have lost both of their previous championship games against Tipperary (3-9 to 0-8) and Galway (0-13 to 1-2). The Blues will need to be at their best to prevent Cork from registering a first championship success of the season.

Léa Meollouin (1-2) and Stephanie Dwyer (0-5) provided Cork’s scores in their first outing against Galway and will be expected to feature prominently in the capital. Leah McCarthy (Kilbree), Cliona Harte (Barryroe) and Amber Bishop (Ballinascarthy) are representing the Carbery Division on this year’s Cork panel.

The current standings has Galway out in front on six points followed by Tipperary and Kilkenny on three points apiece. Limerick, Cork and Dublin have yet to register a point.