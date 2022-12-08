Cork LGFA fixtures for Division 1 are revealed

SHANE Ronayne’s Cork will begin their 2023 Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 campaign away to Mayo on the opening weekend (January 22nd). The Rebels line up in Division 1 alongside holders Meath, 2022 runners-up Donegal, newly-promoted Kerry, Dublin, Galway, Mayo and Waterford.

Cork are also away in their second game, to Munster neighbours Waterford at the end of January (29th), before a home game against Dublin (February 5th) and an away trip to Galway (February 19th) round off a testing start to the league. The Rebels then have three home games in a row – against Donegal (February 26th), Kerry (March 19th) and reigning league and All-Ireland champions Meath (March 26th).

The top two teams in Divisions 1 will progress straight to the Lidl National League final at Croke Park on Saturday, April 15th.

Cork have won this title (12) more times than any other county, but the last triumph was back in 2019 when the Rebels beat Galway in the Division 1 final.