Cork ladies' footballers to play first competitive game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh as part of double-header

CORK football captain Doireann O’Sullivan believes the decision to hold their Division 1 league opener at Páirc Uí Chaoimh later this month is ‘a stepping stone for ladies’ football.’

It’s been announced that the Cork ladies’ will begin the defence of their Division 1 league title with an opener against Westmeath at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, January 25th, throw-in at 4pm.

For the very first time, the Cork ladies’ footballers will get the opportunity to play a competitive fixture at Páirc Uí Chaoimh – and it will also be the first time at the venue that they will line out in a ‘double-header’ alongside their male counterparts, who will take on Offaly in Division 3 of the Allianz League at 6pm.

The Cork ladies had been pencilled in for two games at Páirc Uí Chaoimh during the 2019 Lidl National League campaign but the ground was later made unavailable due to necessary remedial work – and now they get the chance to display their talents on the county’s biggest stage.

‘First of all, it’s a huge stepping stone for us, and with that bit of history as well,’ Doireann O’Sullivan said.

‘Everybody was disappointed when that was unfortunately, and through nobody’s fault, taken away from us last year.

‘We’re really looking forward to it and when you think of the great players who went before us who didn’t have this opportunity, we’re really lucky.

‘There’s the added bonus that it’s a double-header and hopefully there will be a good crowd at it. It’s a stepping stone for ladies’ football and for Cork as well. We’re delighted with it.’

Speaking on behalf of Cork GAA, Chairperson Tracey Kennedy said: ‘Cork County Board is delighted to be able to facilitate this double-header at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

‘It’s a very special occasion, as these will be the first inter-county games played on the new pitch surface, and it’s wonderful to have both our men’s and women’s teams involved. I look forward to many more of these double-headers in the future.’

Cork LGFA Chairperson Neilus O’Carroll added: ‘I think it’s a dream come true for Cork Ladies Football, to get to play at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. So many great players down through the years never played in their own main stadium, and it was a thorn for them.’