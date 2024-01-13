Conor Hourihane hits double figures for goals and assists

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

CONOR Hourihane’s stats for the season are looking as healthy as Derby County’s league form.

Last weekend the Bandon man provided his sixth assist of the campaign as the Rams won 3-1 away to Fleetwood Town – their ninth victory in 11 League One fixtures moves them up to fourth alongside Peterborough and just two points off the automatic promotion spots.

Derby captain Hourihane is now into double figures for goals (4) and assists (6) this season, his latest a corner that James Collins headed home for their second goal against Fleetwood.

‘It’s always pleasing to get an assist and credit to Collo because he’s on a great scoring run,’ Hourihane told Rams TV.

‘It is something we’ve been working on, even since last season, as we know how important set plays can be in matches and especially if you’re under pressure or not playing well. It was a big, big goal just before half-time and very similar to the one at Oxford recently where it set us up to kick on in the second half.’

Hourihane was pleased, too, that Derby bounced back from their 3-2 loss to Peterborough in their previous game.

‘It is massive to get a win straight away after losing against Peterborough. We were disappointed to lose late on in that one and today was about getting the job done,’ he said.

‘We wanted to get the three points and be back on the winning trail, more than anything else. We want to get on another strong run and we know we have to bounce back from setbacks. We showed a bit of character today as we could have been deflated after the defeat on Monday.’

Next up in the league for Hourihane and Derby are Burton Albion at Pride Park on Monday night.