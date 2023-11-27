Cliodhna claims historic win in the first Gaeltacht novice ladies’ final

A BUSY mid-November weekend saw a range of scores, mostly tournament and novice E, played out at venues from Ballyhooly in the North East division to Schull in Carbery’s far west.

Andrew O’Leary defeated James O’Sullivan in the last shot of a good contest at Ballyhooly on Saturday. The stake money at issue was €2,000. Back here, Jamie McDonagh defeated Michael Gould, last shot, for €600.

There were mixed fortunes for the Leap men at Schull where Kieran O’Sullivan put the brakes on Jack Cahalane’s good run. O’Sullivan had a bowl to spare on the vintage finalist for a €1,600 total. Donal Harnedy evened it up for the Skibb camp when he defeated David Minihane, last shot, for €1,900. At Ballinacurra, Upton, on Saturday, Conor Lucey defeated David Horgan by a bowl for €2,500. The Beal na Morrive man built on a good start to rise a bowl of odds at ‘Perrott’s’ and it was a lead he held to the finish.

The West Cork division completed their novice E competitions with two well-contested deciders on The Inch road, Dunmanway, on Saturday. In final 1 Conor Bursell edged out Timmy O’Sullivan, Durrus, for a €1,700 total while in final 2, Jack McCarthy just got the better of Michael Carroll, last shot, for €1,500. In Gaeltacht, a first-ever novice ladies final took place. The Coolea road, Ballyvourney hosted a cracking play-off between Cliodhna Murphy and Louise Desmond. Cliodhna’s strong finish gave her a historic win. Also here, Ron Lynch defeated Brian Twomey. The Gaeltacht division had their novice E final at Terelton. Ronan O’Callaghan took the winner’s prize here after a good contest with Finbarr Buckley. Local clubman, Connie Lehane made the presentations.

At Clondrohid, Sam Pickering won from Gearoid Lynch, Charlie Kenneally won from Danny O’Connell and Ron Lynch won from Odhran O’Leary. Meanwhile Mid Cork had their girls’ U10 competition final at Ballinacurra, Upton, at the weekend. Playing for the Margaret Murphy Memorial Cup, Orla O’Sullivan just came ahead of a very talented Elsie O’Flynn. Still on underage there was a fine turnout of close to 30 at Drinagh for the West Cork team trials on Sunday morning. One from each of the boys U10, U12 and U14 and girls U12, U14 and U16, categories will be selected to represent the division at the inter-regional finals next February.

There was a good gathering at Derrinasafa on Sunday morning for the tournament meeting of Clon’s John O’Driscoll and Bandon’s Eugene Kiernan. Going for a €3,400 total, O’Driscoll regained the lead at ‘Walshe’s’ lane’ and stayed in front over the closing stages as chances came and went with both below their best. Back the road here, Thomas Maloney defeated Tom Reaney, last shot, for €1,800.

Clon’s Wayne Parkes and Bantry’s Tim Young have engaged in a few keenly contested confrontations over the past 12 months with honours fairly evenly shared. Parkes has the bragging rights at the moment having won their latest head-to-head at Lyre on Saturday, his victory coming on the back of a stirring performance that matched Seamus Sexton’s fine bowling of the previous Saturday. The stake at issue amounted to €10,800.