CHRISTMAS CRACKERS: Check out packed WCL schedule for Christmas and New Year period

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

SOCCER fans in West Cork will be treated to some Christmas crackers over the festive period with an action-packed schedule of West Cork League action.

From St Stephen’s Day into the new year, both the Premier Division and Championship have two rounds of action so, weather permitting, it could prove to be a crucial period in the season.

In the Premier, leaders Clonakilty Soccer Club are at home to second place Bunratty United on St Stephen’s Day, and on the same day all the title challengers are in action – third place Mizen Hob A play Lyre Rovers, defending champions are away to Castletown Celtic, and Dunmanway Town face Togher Celtic. There are more huge Premier games on Monday, January 2nd, as Bunratty United host Drinagh Rangers, while Clonakilty Soccer Club take on Dunmanway Town.

In the Championship leaders Baltimore have two games over the upcoming period, against Castlelack and Courtmacsherry, while second place Sullane and third place Drinagh Rangers B are set to clash on Monday, January 2nd.

Here are the West Cork League fixtures for the Christmas and New Year period:

MONDAY, 26TH –

PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division: 11am, Castletown Celtic v Drinagh Rangers; 11am, Dunmanway Town v Togher Celtic; 11am, Kilgoban Celtic v Skibbereen; 11am, Lyre Rovers v Mizen Hob A; 2.30pm, Clonakilty Soccer Club v Bunratty United.

OBrienWaterServices.com Championship: 11am, Baltimore v Castlelack; 11am, Drinagh Rangers B v Mizen Hob B; 11am, Riverside Athletic v Courtmacsherry.

***

THURSDAY, 29TH –

OBrienWaterServices.com Championship: 11am, Sullane v Beara United,

***

MONDAY, JANUARY 2ND –

PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division: 11am, Bunratty United v Drinagh Rangers; 11am, Mizen Hob A v Skibbereen; 11am, Togher Celtic v Lyre Rovers; 2.30pm, Clonakilty Soccer Club v Dunmanway Town; 2.30pm, Kilgoban Celtic v Castletown Celtic.

OBrienWaterServices.com Championship: 11am, Baltimore v Courtmacsherry; 2.30pm, Beara United v Aultagh Celtic; 2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers B v Sullane; 2.30pm, Riverside Athletic v Mizen Hob B.