Check out the latest Carbery road bowling results

Carbery bowling results

Bantry: Fundraisers; Adrian Buttimer defeated Ger Connolly, by a bowl, for €3,600; Jack Cahalane defeated Darren Cronin, one bowl, for €1,000; Chris Murray defeated Kieran Hourihane, last shot, for €3,600; Alan Crowley defeated Cian Young, one bowl, for €3,000.

Beal na mBlath: Barry Coughlan defeated Michael Waugh, last shot, and Con O’Sullivan, last shot, for €1,150; Return double, Con O’Sullivan/Alan Crowley defeated Barry Coughlan/Colm O’Regan, last shot, for €400.

Grange: Champy Deasy Cup, Noel O’Donovan defeated Denis Wilmot, one bowl, for €9,500; Kevin Coughlan defeated David Desmond, last shot, for €2,900; Brian Harrington defeated Mick O’Callaghan, (CTK) last shot, for €1,500.

Jagoe’s Mills: Novice tournament final, Mark Coleman defeated Paul O’Donoghue, one bowl, for €2,400; return Luke Forde defeated Brendan Hurley, one bowl, for €1,200.

Lyre: Owen McCarthy defeated Liam Murphy, last shot, for €5,000; Paudie Murphy defeated Jonathan Deane, two bowls, for €5,100; Sunday, Gavin Harrington defeated Alan Murphy, last shot, for €1,000; Mark Deane defeated Mark Courtney, last shot, for €1,200; Alan Brickley defeated Darren Kelly, last shot, for €2,700; return, Paudie Crowley defeated Aidan O’Sullivan, last shot, for €3,200.

Marsh Road: Novice B tournament, Sidney Shannon defeated Alan Keane, last shot, for €2,500; return, Alan Keane defeated Sidney Shannon, last shot, for €2,700.

Phale Road: Ted Hegarty Tournaments, Boys U16, Eoin Hurley won from Adam Baker and Ronan Murphy; Boys U12, Eoghan Kelly won from Eoghan Hickey; Luke Barry won from Jamie McCarthy; Tadg Hickey won from Darragh Ahern and Matthew Kelleher; Boys U10, Cillian Murray won from Cayden Lennon; Jayden Crowley won from Eoghan Kelly; Sean Hickey won from Shane Collins; Adam Harrington won from Kevin Hickey; Boys U8, Tommy Coppinger won from Lachlann O’Sullivan; Kieran Hickey won from Jack Daly; Frankie Flynn won from Donnacha O’Sullivan; U18/junior ladies, Triona Murphy won from Jessica Baker; U14, Lelia Foley won from Ciara Lennon; U10 Girls, Lauren O’Rourke won from Clodagh Wilmot; Lola Barry-Twohig won from Cara Harrington; Ava Healy won from Caoimhe Lennon and Georgia Lennon.

Schull: Tour semi-final, Denis Murphy defeated Michael Cussen, one bowl, for €1,400; Mick Flor Cup, Andy McCarthy defeated Timmie O’Sullivan (D), one bowl for €1,400.

Templemartin: Joe Madden defeated Kieran Corrigan, last shot, for €1,940.