Check out the 2024 Carbery U21A, B and C football championship draws

THE draws have been made for the 2024 Carbery U21 Football Championships. All three competitions are to be run over weekends of February 4th, 11th and 18th.

The first team drawn has home advantage in round one. If the home team's pitch is unplayable, they must travel to their opponents pitch. The competitions are straight knock-out. The first round of matches is fixed for 12pm on Sunday, February 4th.

The following are the Carbery U21 Football Championship draws:

U21A Football Round 1:

Castlehaven v Ibane Gaels

Carbery Rangers v Newcestown

Dohenys v Clonakilty

Bantry Blues - a bye

***

U21B Football (Round 1)

Bandon v O'Donovan Rossa

Owen Gaels v Ahán Gaels

Tadhg MacCárthaigh v St Colum’s

Gabriel/Goleen v Kililen

***

U21C Football (Round 1)

Muintir Bháire v Randal Óg

Kilmeen v St James

Semi-Finals: Muintir Bháire/Randal Óg v Kilbrittain, Kilmeen/St James v Clann na nGael