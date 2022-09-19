WEEKEND ROUND-UP: Castlehaven sole top grade representative from West Cork

AFTER beating Mallow 2-14 to 0-13 on Saturday, Castlehaven progressed through to the last four of the Cork premier senior football championship.

The third part of the trilogy with St Finbarrs will happen in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday October 2nd at 4pm.

Both previous meetings between the two went to penalty shoot-outs as the Haven won in 2020 while the Barrs were victorious in 2021.

Another epic lies in store in two weeks’ time no doubt.

The other semi-final will see Nemo Rangers play Ballincollig at 2pm on the same day after both sides knocked out West Cork teams over the weekend.

Carbery Rangers lost by the minimum to Nemo, 2-4 to 0-9 while the Carbery divisional side lost 4-11 to 1-15 against Muskerry club Ballincollig.

West Cork did lose a team from the top grade as Newcestown lost 2-10 to 0-14 in the relegation play-off against Éire Óg. The town will now play senior A football next season.

In the senior A championship, an all West Cork tie went the way of O’Donovan Rossa as they beat Dohenys 0-13 to 0-8 on Sunday.

Dylan Hourihane was instrumental for Rossa as they got the victory. The Skibbereen side are now two wins away from a return to the top grade of Cork football.

City club St Michaels play Gene O’Donovan’s troops in the semi-final while Clyda Rovers face Knocknagree on the other side of the draw.

Both those games will be part of Cork GAA HQ double header on Saturday 1st October at 5pm and 7pm respectively.

Bandon fell out of the senior A championship after losing 5-11 to 1-8 at the hands of Newmarket. It's premier intermediate for the Lilywhites next year as playing dual has taken its toll.

In the premier intermediate grade, Bantry Blues were already through to the last four before this weekend.

They will face Iveleary after the Muskerry side beat Rockchapel 1-16 to 0-12 on Sunday. That game will be held in Dunmanway on Saturday October 1st at 4pm.

Cill na Martra face Kanturk on the other side of the draw, after the Mid Cork club beat Aghada 3-14 to 1-7. That semi-final will be on in Mallow on the same day and time.

Finally, in the intermediate A championship, Beara club Adrigole lost out after extra time against Boherbue, 1-15 to 1-14 on Sunday.

The last four for that competition reads Mitchelstown v Kilshannig in Fermoy on Saturday 1st at 3pm and Boherbue v Aghabullogue in Millstreet on the same day at 4pm.

In Thursday's Southern Star we'll have in-depth reports, reaction and analysis from all the games that mattered.