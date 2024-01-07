Castlehaven boss James McCarthy rues slow start after All-Ireland semi-final heartbreak

CASTLEHAVEN 0-10

ST BRIGID’S 1-11

KIERAN McCARTHY REPORTS

NOT the fairytale end Castlehaven had dreamed of, but manager James McCarthy couldn’t fault his side’s effort in their All-Ireland club semi-final loss to Connacht champions St Brigid’s on Sunday.

The West Cork men trailed by six at one stage in the first half in Thurles, but roared into the game in the second half to close to within one of St Brigid’s, while full-back Rory Maguire rattled the crossbar when Castlehaven were two behind in the second period.

Ultimately, Castlehaven never drew level in a game that the Roscommon men always led.

‘I am very proud of the boys and their response in the second half,’ James McCarthy said.

‘We had a slow start and that takes a lot of energy, and you could see they caught us on the counter-attack at the end. The game was there to be won, whether we lost by six or four or two. 'We gave it everything. The lads would be disappointed with their first-half performance but they gave it everything in the second half.’

St Brigid’s hit the hard ground running in Semple Stadium and reeled off three points inside the first five minutes to take instant control – Bobby Nugent (2) and Brian Derwin both scoring from play. Haven’s top scorer Brian Hurley stopped the Brigid’s momentum, before Ben O’Carroll became the third player in the Roscommon team’s full-forward line to score, all this inside the first six and a half minutes.

Brian Hurley narrowed the gap with a 45, but St Brigid’s supporters were up off their feet in the 12th minute, full-forward Brian Derwin starting and finishing a move for the game’s first goal. Brigid’s now led 1-4 to 0-2. When Ciarán Sugrue found his range the lead swelled to six, and Haven were in trouble, struggling with the speed and combination of the Brigid’s attack.

Jack Cahalane did hit the crossbar with a snapshot, and in the second quarter the Haven settled, and they outscored Brigid’s by four to two to narrow the gap to four by the break, 1-7 to 0-6. Two quick-fire points before the break, from Brian Hurley and Cathal Maguire, were crucial in giving Haven a foothold in a game where they had been second best.

The tension ratcheted up in the second half. Point by point, Castlehaven closed in. First Michael Hurley. Then Brian Hurley. Now it was a two-point game, 1-7 to 0-8, with 20 minutes to go. Suddenly, Brigid’s couldn’t score, their shooting letting them down. In the 42nd minute, full back Rory Maguire burst through and his rasper rattled off the crossbar, as Haven pushed and pushed.

It took a shaky Brigid’s 17 minutes of the second half to score, their first point since the 26th minute, and the lead was back to three, 1-8 to 0-8. Michael Hurley had seen a point attempt flash wide in the previous attack; this was a game of fine margins. Both Hurley brothers, Michael and Brian, then scored as Castlehaven moved to within one, 0-10 to 1-8, and looked poised to strike.

But as Haven pushed for a leveller, St Brigid’s found their scoring range, again. Sub John Cunningham and wing back Paul McGrath scored points to push the lead out to three. In injury-time Brigid’s won a penalty that O’Carroll tapped over, the insurance score that broke Haven hearts.

Scorers

Castlehaven: Brian Hurley 0-7 (3f, 1 45); Cathal Maguire 0-2, Michael Hurley 0-1.

St Brigid’s: Brian Derwin 1-1, Bobby Nugent 0-3 (1f); Ben O’Carroll 0-3 (0-1 pen); Ciarán Sugrue, R Dolan, J Cunningham, P McGrath 0-1 each.

CASTLEHAVEN: D Cahalane; J O’Regan, R Maguire, R Walsh; T O’Mahony, D Cahalane, M Collins; C Cahalane, A Whelton; C O’Sullivan, B Hurley, S Browne; C Maguire, J Cahalane, M Hurley.

SUBS: C O’Driscoll for S Browne (ht), J O’Driscoll for C O’Sullivan (57), M Maguire for C Cahalane (59).

ST BRIGID’S: C Sheehy; A Daly, B Stack, P Frost; R Fallon, R Stack, P McGrath; E Nolan, S Cunnane; C Hand, C Sugrue, R Dolan; B O’Carroll, B Derwin, B Nugent.

SUBS: J Cunningham for B Derwin (44), M Daly for S Cunnane (53), C Gleeson for B Nugent (63)/

REFEREE: David Goldrick (Meath).