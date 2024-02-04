Carbery Rangers dethrone U21A champions Newcestown

CARBERY RANGERS 1-12

NEWCETOWN 1-6

OVER a month since claiming their first title in 17 years, Newcestown were knocked out of the 2024 Clóna Milk Carbery U21A football championship by Carbery Rangers at Rosscarbery on Sunday.

Under the tutelage of John Hayes, Carbery Rangers ran out deserving winners despite a sluggish second-half display.

Having built a commanding nine-point interval lead, Rangers held off a late surge to comfortably book their semi-final berth.

Newcestown were short a number of players including the injured Richard O’Sullivan, while Cork U17 Humphrey Canty was another notable absentee.

The home side led 1-8 to 0-2 at the break thanks to a scintillating second quarter in which Rangers outscored their opponents 1-5 to 0-0. Colm Hayes’ close range goal was important as a combination of poor shooting and a Newcestown resurgence saw the visitors dominate the final quarter.

Ronan McSweeney’s late green flag offered Newcestown brief hope, but Carbery Rangers were not to be denied and saw out the remaining time to book a West Cork U21A semi-final against last year’s U21A runners-up, Ibane Gaels.

FULL REPORT AND REACTION IN THURSDAY’S SOUTHERN STAR.

Scorers - Carbery Rangers: P O’Rourke 0-5 (0-1 f), C Hayes 1-2, B Lenihan 0-2, T Cullinane, C Twomey and M McGuire 0-1 each. Newcestown: N Kelly 0-4 (0-2 f), R McSweeney 1-0, D Flanagan 0-2.

Carbery Rangers: D Twomey; D O’Dwyer, K Eady, S Lenihan (captain); E Hodnett, C McCarthy, N Keane; J Kevane, M Maguire; T Cullinane, C Twomey, R Hayes; P O’Rourke, D Lenihan, C Hayes. Subs: M Fitzpatrick for J Kevane (53), M O’Dwyer for R Hayes (56).

Newcestown: Eoin McSweeney; JJ Flanagan, Gavin Kelleher, Robin Sweeney; Flor Kenneally, James Burrows, Paul Kelly; Joe Kenneally, Eoin Calnan; Dan Flanagan, Niall Kelly, Darragh McSweeney (captain); Oisin O’Sullivan, Ciarán O’Donovan, Ronan McSweeney. Subs: M Kiely for JJ Flanagan (ht), T O’Sullivan for O O’Sullivan (57), C Hurley for N Kelly (57, inj).

Referee: Micheal O’Leary (Diarmuid O’Mathunas).