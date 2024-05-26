CARBERY GAA NEWS: Mighty Luke Meade played his best-ever game for Cork in Thurles

CORK VICTORIES – All the concentration for the past week was on the inter-county scene as the Rebels finally got on a roll following a very hesitant start to the championship season. The U20 hurlers began it on Friday night with a superb win over a fancied Clare side. Although, disappointingly, there is no player from Carbery on this panel, we can claim one selector, John Kevin McCarthy of Clonakilty.

On Saturday, the senior footballers also made the journey to Ennis and this was a slippery banana skin fixture, having lost to the same opposition last season. It wasn’t easy this time either as a fine first half was followed by a less than convincing second as the team again showed its inconsistency. Still, a win is a win and should guarantee qualification from the group. West Cork players starting the game were Maurice Shanley, Rory Maguire and Brian Hurley, although we still claim Brian O’Driscoll. Subs used were Ruairí Deane and John O’Rourke, with Thomas Clancy and David Buckley on the bench.

Unfortunately the ladies senior footballers were out of luck in the Munster final on Saturday despite a great first half. Involved were Melissa Duggan, Katie O’Driscoll and Laura O’Mahony. So, it was off to Thurles on Sunday as the Rebels took over the stadium and the team gave hapless Tipperary a hammering. Right in the centre of the action, playing his best-ever game in a red shirt, was Luke Meade of Newcestown, our only representative. The Cork camogie team also won in Thurles, reclaiming the Munster title, and while Libby Coppinger is out injured, it was great to see Newcestown’s Ciara O’Sullivan make her senior comeback.

FOOTBALL LEAGUES – We are just over halfway through the Dubliner Cheese Carbery-Beara junior football leagues. Concluding date is July 14th with the top team in each division on that date being declared the winner. All teams should have four games played in Divisions 1 and 2 at this stage. Unbeaten Castlehaven head Division 1 with seven points from four games, with St Colum’s second on six points and Ballinascarthy third on five. Kilmeen head Division 2 with full points from four wins, while Goleen have six points from three games. Clonakilty are third with three points.

Two Beara teams lead Division 3A with Adrigole on six points from four games and Castletownbere on six from three games. Clann na nGael are third on four points from three. Division 3B is headed by St Mary’s on four points from three games, while Bandon, Glengarriff and Garnish share second on two points. This division is well behind schedule as regards games played. Division 4A, five teams, has Tadhg MacCárthaigh in the lead with three points from two games, while only one game has been played in Division 4B, Ballinascarthy beating Clonakilty.

HURLING LEAGUES – The Dubliner Cheese hurling leagues are also at the halfway mark. Kilbree seems to be the form team. Following a first-round defeat to Mathúnas they have gone on a run of four unbeaten games for eight points. Mathúnas are second with six points from three games, while St Colum’s are third on five points from four games. In Division 2, St. Mary’s and Randal Óg are tied at the top, unbeaten with six points from three games, while Dohenys occupy third spot on three points from four games. Division 3 has just begun and both Barryroe and Argideen recorded wins in the first round to top the table. Again, clubs are advised to play postponed games as soon as possible in order to avoid a logjam in early July.