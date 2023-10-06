CARBERY GAA NEWS: Champions Bal, Clon, Kilbree, St James battle for JAHC final places

JUNIOR FOOTBALL – The remaining two quarter-finals of the Bandon Co-op Junior A Football Championship were played last Sunday, with both venues, Dunmanway and Rossmore, standing up well to the deluge of rain on Saturday. Both games went the way of the favourites but they were two totally different games. In Dunmanway, Tadhg MacCárthaigh survived an early injury to Brian O’Driscoll and two black cards in the third quarter to beat St Colum’s by 2-10 to 1-4. While both MacCártaigh’s two goals were of the fortunate variety, there was no questioning their superiority on the day but they will be genuinely worried for Brian O’Driscoll’s availability for the semi-final.

The game between Kilmacabea and Carbery Rangers in Rossmore was highlighted by the best point-scoring we have seen in a long time, especially at junior level. Two players were involved, Damien Gore for the Kilmacs and Jack O’Regan for Carbery Rangers. Both scored ten points each, four each from play, while their kicking from placed balls was topclass. Kilmacabea started this game as favourites and duly obliged with a 1-15 to 1-12 victory but will be worried by the inconsistency of their performance.

The semi-final between Kilmacabea and Tadhg MacCárthaigh is scheduled for October 22nd in Skibbereen and should be a cracker, while the second semi-final between Ballinascarthy and Barryroe in Timoleague, also on October 22nd, promises to be just as thrilling. The final is pencilled in for the weekend, October 27th to 29th, in Rosscarbery, date and time depending on Castlehaven being involved in the county senior football final on 29th.

The two semi-finals of the Bandon Co-op junior B football championship were also played last weekend, with two good clashes produced on the day. County champions St Oliver Plunkett’s had to survive a strong second-half comeback from Bantry Blues to win by four points, 2-9 to 0-11, the Blues having lost a number of players to the intermediate team since the previous junior game. In the second game, three goals from Goleen against a battling O’Donovan Rossa, saw them winning by 3-9 to 0-10. The final between Plunkett’s and Goleen is a repeat of the county semi-final which Plunkett’s won by a single point before going on to win the county final. The final is scheduled for Saturday, October 28th, in Castlehaven.

HURLING SEMI-FINALS – This Sunday sees the playing of the two RCM Tarmacadam junior A hurling semi-finals. Kilbree play St James in Ahiohill at 2.30pm, while champions Ballinascarthy play Clonakilty in Enniskeane at 4.30pm. Kilbree won their three group games and progressed directly to the semi-final, while St James won only one group game and had to go to penalties to beat Diarmuid Ó Mathúna in the quarter-final. While that tough win will definitely benefit the Ardfield men, Kilbree showed impressive form in the group and will start slight favourites.

In the second game, Ballinascarthy, going for their third title in a row and their fourth in five years, will enter the fray slightly under-cooked as they have played only two games, beating St James and Bandon after two hard battles, while Clonakilty will be playing their fifth game, having won two of their three group games and beating Newcestown in the quarter-final. Clon are short on hurling practice due to their senior football exploits but if they have the injured Seán White and Thomas Clancy back in action, will put it up to the champions. Bal to get through in this one. The junior A final is scheduled for Sunday, October 15th, in Newcestown at 3.30pm. The junior B final between Ballinascarthy 2nds and Bantry Blues is due to be played on Saturday 14th in Skibbereen at 5pm.

COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS – Hats off to Newcestown who beat Carrigtwohill last weekend to qualify for the final of the county senior A hurling championship against Bride Rovers on Sunday, October 22nd, at 4pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. There was no such luck for Barryroe premier junior team who lost the semi-final to Erin’s Own.

This weekend is a busy one for football teams from the division. In a double bill in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, Newcestown and Dohenys will play the semi-finals of the senior A football against Newmarket and Knocknagree respectively. Newcestown will play at 3pm, and will hope to emulate the success of their hurlers, which would be a marvellous achievement. Dohenys, 5pm, have been the form team in this grade and are hoping to add to the league title won earlier in the season.

Also on Saturday, Bantry will play Kilshannig in the premier intermediate semi-final in Coachford at 5pm and will be hoping to have Ruairí Deane back in action for this tough assignment. On Sunday, Castlehaven and the Barr’s will renew their great rivalry in the premier senior semi-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 4pm and if this game is anything like their previous meetings during the past few seasons, it definitely should not be missed. three Beara teams will also be in action over the weekend and we wish them the best of luck.