BRC leader Keith Cronin rolls VW Polo in Wales

BALLYLICKEY'S Keith Cronin and his Killarney co-driver Mikie Galvin crashed their VW Polo GTi R5 out of the lead of the fifth round of the British Rally Championship in Wales on Saturday evening.

They were leading Rali Ceredigion by over four seconds when they rolled their car soon after the start of the fourth stage that was in the cover of darkness.

The pair were 8.3 seconds ahead of their title rivals Welsh driver Osian Pryce and his Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan, also in a VW Polo GTi R5.

Both Cronin and Galvin were uninjured in the accident that has dented Cronin’s hopes of a record equalling fifth British title.

The series is based on the best five from seven events and should Pryce take maximum points from the rally that concludes tomorrow with eight more stages, Cronin would, most likely, have to win the two remaining rounds (both gravel rallies) to secure a record equalling fifth British title.

Read next week’s Southern Star for a full report.