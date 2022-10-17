Brady brothers pack a punch on the world kickboxing stage

WHATEVER his older brother Sean can do, Oisin Brady can do as well.

Six years on from Sean winning gold at the 2016 WAKO junior world championships in Dublin, 17-year-old Oisin fought his way to gold, glory and a world kickboxing title (Older Junior, -67kg).

But the Bradys from Priest’s Leap, outside Bantry, weren’t finished there. Adding to a memorable week at the WAKO world championships held in Italy, Oran Brady (15) battled his way to a brilliant bronze medal in his category (Older Cadet, +69kg). Both Oisin and Oran are trained by their father, Bernard, who runs ION Kickboxing Club in Castletownbere.

These Bradys really do pack a punch and now have snaffled up two world junior kickboxing golds and a bronze, while Bernard Brady has also represented Ireland at international level, adding silver to this family’s bulging trophy collection.

It’s in the genes, too, as the Bradys are related to another family of high achievers in Coomhola, and who live on the same road – the Wycherleys, with both Fineen and Josh currently lining out with Munster Rugby.

This is a success story with a background in hard work, commitment, talent and self belief. After suffering a meniscus tear that stopped him training for six months there were fears that new world champion Oisin would miss the Worlds, but he was determined to show his skills on the biggest stage.

‘Oisin got a bye before he fought a Kazakhstan fighter, who was very technical. It was a huge task for Oisin and in fairness he followed our game-plan and pulled away in the final round,’ Bernard Brady explained.

‘The final was against a very good Hungarian fighter, who was a southpaw. It was a great match-up. It went right down to the final round, Oisin was up on three judges but started getting tired. In the last 20 seconds Oisin took control again and won it 2-1 on the judges.’

In the Older Cadet category, Oran battled past the Great British and Polish champions en route to a semi-final against the European champion, a six-foot seven-inch Croatian who got the better of the West Cork teen on his way to winning world gold.

‘It was a great trip for Oran, he had three really solid fights and he really stood up in all his tests,’ Bernard said. Hard work delivers results. This is a motto the Bradys know well. It applies to all facets of life, kickboxing included, and Oisin and Oran got their rewards at the world championships.

Bernard Brady also thanked their sponsors, including main sponsor The Eccles Hotel in Glengarriff, and Glengarriff Park Hotel and SOMEGA nutrition.